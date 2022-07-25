Anger at ‘mindless thugs’ who burnt toilet facilities at Carrigfoyle in Wexford – ‘the whole mountain could’ve gone up in flames’

The charred remains of the toilets at Carrigfoyle, which were set on fire on Saturday night.

ELECTED representatives and members of the public were united in outrage yesterday (Sunday), as it emerged that toilet facilities installed by Wexford County Council at Carrigfoyle Quarry had been burnt to the ground in an act of despicable vandalism.

A huge amount of work has been done at the quarry and on the mountain trails in recent times, both by the local authority and volunteers of Barntown Heritage Group who were devastated to discover the smouldering remains of the toilet facilities, which will cost in the region of €10,000 to replace.

"An unbelievable site to see on a Sunday morning,” they said. “This is such a loss to so many people who use these facilities each day. Why would anyone go out of their way to destroy amenities used by so many?”

It was also noted that had the fire been set a week before, while we were in the midst of a heatwave and the ground was extremely dry, it could have had untold consequences for the area as large parts of the forest could have gone up in flames.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Garry Laffan was also disgusted by the incident.

"This is so heartbreaking for the people like Michael Brazzil and The Barntown Heritage Group who put so much work into the area,” he said. “It would just make your blood boil. I’d ask anyone who might have any information in relation to this to please contact An Garda Síochána.

"It’s just really disappointing. This is an area that Wexford should be very proud of and we’re looking to build and expand it year on year. When something like this happens, it’s just a kick in the teeth for everyone who’s making the effort.

“If this had happened even two or three days beforehand, we were in the midst of a heatwave and the whole mountain could have gone up in flames. It’s a scary thought.

"What’s refreshing is that it’s sort of galvinised the whole community,” Cllr Laffan concluded. “The amount of offers of help and donations I've received in the past 24 hours has been amazing. I’ve even had offers of help from as far away as the west of Ireland. We will get it rebuilt and get things back up and running asap.”

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor also condemned the act of vandalism, and had some choice words for those responsible.

"We need to catch the mindless thugs who did this,” he said. “Years of work by Wexford County Council and endless hours volunteering by Barntown Heritage Group to make Carrigfoyle the wonderful place it is and this is the response from those with little to offer their community. It will be replaced, but it’s soul destroying.”