An extra Wexford date added for “Walking with Ghosts” starring Gabriel Byrne

Due to public demand an extra date has been added at the National Opera House in Wexford for the acclaimed show “Walking with Ghosts” written and performed by the Hollywood actor Gabriel Byrne.

The original Wexford dates of three performances on Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13 completely sold out and a third date of Thursday, August 11 has now been added.

Tickets are currently on sale at landmarkdproductions.ie/production/walking-with-ghosts/.

Following his Wexford appearance, the renowned actor will be travelling to Scotland to present “Walking with Ghosts” at the King’s Theatre from August 24 to 28 as part of this year’s Edinburgh International Festival and he will also be bringing the production to London’s West End.

As a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, Gabriel Byrne sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city and he reflects on his life’s journey from childhood in a now almost vanished |Ireland to stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway.

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O’Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (sound designer).

The West End run produced by Landmark Productions, Neal Street Productions and Playful Productions will be at the Apollo Theatre in London and will be a limited season of just 14 performances from September 6 to 17. It will mark Byrne’s West End debut.

When the production opened at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin in February this year. It was the actor’s first time to perform on an Irish stage in more than four decades.

Byrne’s career as an actor, writer and director spans both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films, working with Hollywood’s great and good. His work on Broadway has seen him win multiple awards and nominations including a Golden Globe for his role in the television drama In Treatment.