American students enjoy archaeological project in Ferns

A GROUP of American students were among those who finished up a major archaeological research project in Ferns last week.

The students were part of a project run by the Irish Archaeology Field School (IAFS) which saw excavation work take place at the 12th century St Mary’s Abbey ruins which is located at the site of St Aidan’s monastery which itself dates back to the 6th Century.

The IAFS is Ireland’s leading provider of university-accredited site-based archaeological research and training.

The ethos of the school is to provide an opportunity for students and enthusiasts of archaeology and anthropology to experience at first hand the excitement of archaeological excavation within an established research framework.

One of the school’s directors, Denis Shine, spoke to this newspaper about the recent dig and works currently being undertaken at a nearby site in Clone.

He said the American delegation was composed of 25, third level students from all across America.

He said that when international travel restrictions were relaxed in July it meant measures could be taken immediately to get the students over to participate on the digs in Ferns through the school initiative which operates out of the National Heritage Park.

The excavations are undertaken within a research context and are led by a team of highly qualified and experienced archaeologists.

The research project was launched in June this year and is a partnership initiative between the IAFS, Wexford County Council and the local community.

The area is regarded as one of the most historically significance medieval sites in the south east but also one that to-date was relatively unassessed.

The St Aidan’s Monastery project is centred on a major research excavation of

both the 7th century monastery and a latter 12th century Augustinian

Abbey.

It’s hoped the overall site will become part of a key heritage attraction for Ferns with the overall aim of utilising it to bring added economic and amenity value to the village and local community.

The site is a multi-period complex, originally founded by St Aidan at the

turn of the 7th century.

It also contains Early Medieval crosses and cross slabs along with the 12th century abbey founded by Diarmuid McMurrough.

The 13th century, medieval St Edan’s catherdral, is also within the confines of the overall site at Ferns.

According to the IAFS, despite the historical importance of the site, it doesn’t feature heavily as a heritage attraction and its work is aimed at helping establish the monasteries as places of importance within the medieval history of County Wexford.

While the official launch of the project took place in June a lot of work took place at the site since 2019 including Lidar scanning, geophysical assessments and a community excavation.

The first phase of the project received funding from the Rediscovering Ancient Connections initiative which is a cross-border arts and heritage project linking North Pembrokeshire and North Wexford.

