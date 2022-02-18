American actor throws his support behind Gorey Night Run

American actor Jonathan Jackson is gearing up to take part in the Gorey Night Run which takes place on Thursday.

THE COUNTDOWN for the five kilometre race with more than 550 people have signed up.

The event will begin at Gorey Civic Square kicking off at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 and is open to people of all ages and running experiences, with a large number of families having signed up.

As well as the people who will be present on the day, a number of people will take part virtually and one of those people is Jackson.

Taking to social media, Mr Jackson encouraged his fans to get on board describing what the Night Run has achieved over the years as incredible.

"This is a wonderful event for a great cause and everybody was welcome,” he said.

Cllr John Hegarty who is part of the organising team thanked Mr Jackson for his endorsement of the event.

“It’s fantastic that he’ll be doing the run in the States and you can see from his video that he certainly believes in the cause. Last year was his first experience of Gorey Night Run and he is wholeheartedly on board so we’re thrilled to have someone of his profile get behind this.

"Here in Gorey, we all think it’s a great event but we’re biased about that so to have someone from the outside to endorse it in that way is great to see”.

He added that it’s not only Jonathan Jackson who is excited about the event.

"There’s a really good buzz now the fact that it’s out in the fresh air and back on the streets of Gorey, people are taking to the idea and looking forward to it. The response has been great and it shows the growing confidence of people when you see other sporting and county events coming back.

"We’re expecting more people to sign up in the coming days but I would encourage people to sign up before Monday if they want to have their run timed as we can’t do it otherwise. Also you can sign up on the night, but as we don’t want people to congregate too much my advice would be do get in early.

"We’ve sold out of kids t-shirts but any t-shirts left will be given out on the night as have 800 in total”.

Cllr Hegarty thanked the sponsors who have already given so much to the event in advance.

"I’d like to thank Altura Credit Union and all of the many local businesses who supported the t-shirt sponsorship but also helping us with the running of the event from those supplying water and food as we’ve had great backing from local supermarkets. The businesses have once again been fantastic supporters who we’d like to see people give back to them too and all of their details will be listed on the back of the t-shirt,” he said.

There is still time to sign up for Gorey Night Run on www.popupraces.ie and all money received from ticket sales once again will go directly to North Wexford Hospice Homecare.