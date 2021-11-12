Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

America feeling ‘A Lone Star Love’ for Fethard actor and writer, Ronan

Wexford man riding the crest of a wave as latest film explores impact of social media addiction on relationships

Fethard-on-Sea's Ronan Colfer as David with Layla (played by Deedee Woche) in a scene from &quot;A Lone Star Love&quot;. Expand
Ronan Colfer as David in a scene from &quot;A Lone Star Love&quot;. Expand
Ronan Colfer. Expand

Close

Fethard-on-Sea's Ronan Colfer as David with Layla (played by Deedee Woche) in a scene from &quot;A Lone Star Love&quot;.

Fethard-on-Sea's Ronan Colfer as David with Layla (played by Deedee Woche) in a scene from "A Lone Star Love".

Ronan Colfer as David in a scene from &quot;A Lone Star Love&quot;.

Ronan Colfer as David in a scene from "A Lone Star Love".

Ronan Colfer.

Ronan Colfer.

/

Fethard-on-Sea's Ronan Colfer as David with Layla (played by Deedee Woche) in a scene from "A Lone Star Love".

newrossstandard

David Looby

Rising acting and screenplay star Ronan Colfer has hit a vein of success in America having shone in two films and seen his play performed on the US theatre circuit.

The Fethard man stars as lovesick David in A ‘Black Mirror-esque’ short film set in Austin which premiered at this year’s Austin Film Festival late last month.

Privacy