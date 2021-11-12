America feeling ‘A Lone Star Love’ for Fethard actor and writer, Ronan

Rising acting and screenplay star Ronan Colfer has hit a vein of success in America having shone in two films and seen his play performed on the US theatre circuit.

The Fethard man stars as lovesick David in A ‘Black Mirror-esque’ short film set in Austin which premiered at this year’s Austin Film Festival late last month.

From director Ben Myers, “A Lone Star Love” brings a sci-fi lens to its critical look at the impact of social media addiction on relationships and romance. When David meets free spirit and Texas native Layla (played by Deedee Woche), he must choose between his synthetic companion and a real-life romance.

"Our goal was to explore a familiar element of sci-fi stories – technology evolving into a human-like droid form – through the context of parasocial relationships and how they often further disconnect us from one another rather than bringing us closer as intended,” said Ronan.

Performing since he was a child, Ronan said he is realising his dream working in America.

"I’m living in Brooklyn. I came over here in 2014 after finishing acting school in Inchicore, where I studied for three years.”

He said a move abroad was his best option to follow in the footsteps of his screen idols Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Daniel Day-Lewis and Denzel Washington.

A distant relation of Eoin Colfer, he also shares the famous Wexford author’s love of writing and has contributed to A Lone Star Love and new play “A Foray In Innocence” which has debuted in New York.

The son of Rita and the late Tom Colfer, Ronan started out in HB Studios in New York Theatre Festival. His advice for any budding actors reading this who arrive in America is to be prepared to work hard.

"You just kind of land on your feet as quickly as possible. I was waiting tables and did a few bits and pieces to pay for the classes. It’s a very expensive city.”

Ronan is a volunteer with the Isha yoga foundation, adding that he finds yoga very helpful in a busy city like New York.

Describing the experience as very isolating initially, Ronan said he made friends at acting classes.

"You make your connections. I am still getting my foot in the door. I did a feature movie played out in Beverly Hills which is playing around the country called Whell. I got a leading role in it.”

Set in the Depression era, Ronan plays one of two brothers.

"I’m the elder brother. We store money for a gangster at our hotel and then the money is stolen so we have to get the money back. It’s a psychological thriller by Skyler Lawson, who is an up and coming director.”

Already garnering rave reviews, the film was a big role for Ronan to land.

"I didn’t know what I was going to be doing or that it was going to be as big as it was. I always just go into films focussing on my character and do the best I can. It was only when I heard it was going to be shown in movie theatres in the States that I realised.”

Having worked on the original script of A Lone Star Love, Ronan said the short film could be made into a feature-length movie.

"I acted in it and helped raise money for it by working extra. It was my first time producing and actually writing a screenplay.”

Depicting an Irish character proved challenging.

“I wanted an authentic Irish character. I set it in Dublin. I wrote it a year or two before I went to shoot it and they said let's set it in America.”

Ultimately a decision was made to make Ronan’s character David Irish.

He finds love but his social media addiction leads him to destroy it in favour of Layla, a walking, talking metaphor for social media.

"He is so numb to the world he goes into self destruct mode and destroys the whole things," said Ronan.

He said the short film received a great reception in Austin, selling out both shows with a third show added.

"We are applying to all festivals around America and we definitely want to get it to Ireland.”

He said the festival run is a great place to make connections.

"I'm definitely learning all of the time.”