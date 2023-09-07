Alzheimer Society of Ireland holding two walks in Co Wexford to raise funds for vital services

Launch of the Alzheimer Memory walk which will take place in Tintern Abbey on Sunday, September 24. From left; Sharon Pettit, Verona Murphy TD, Catherine O'Leary and Mary Conroy Thomas from Alzheimers society. Photo; Mary Browne

Pictured at the launch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland's 'Memory Walk 2023' in Courtown were Linda Sinnott (Courtown Community Council), Tom Kinsella, Rebecca Roberts, Marc Pascoal (Gorey Meals-on-Wheels), Christina Furlong, Emma Hart, Colin Webb (Gorey Meals-on-Wheels), Cathryn O'Leary, Craig Lang (Riverchapel Community Complex) Mary Conroy Thoms. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland will hold the Alzheimer Memory Walk across various locations nationwide on Sunday, September 24, including at Tintern Abbey and Courtown Woods in Co Wexford.

The Memory Walks are family friendly events suitable for all ages and walking abilities to unite friends, families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.

The society are hoping to attract 3,000 walkers from all across Ireland to join in and help raise funds for vital services that support so many people living with dementia and those who care for them. These services include daycare, daycare at home, family carer training, social clubs, cafés and a national helpline.

The Courtown Woods Alzheimer’s Memory Walk starts at 11am at the footbridge in Courtown’s main car park and the Tintern Abbey Walk will commence from 2pm on Sunday, September 24.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland provides many of these vital dementia-specific services. Funds raised from the Memory Walk will help to keep these services going.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland opened a new Day Care branch at Riverchapel in Wexford last April which provides day care services for people living with Dementia in the area. The society also provides home care supports to 90 families across Wexford. These supports are a lifeline for many families who have a loved one living with Dementia.

Speaking of the Wexford events, Cathryn O’Leary, National Community Engagement Manager and Local Champion for Wexford’s Memory Walk said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be a memory walk champion as I work and live in Wexford and I can see firsthand the amazing work the Alzheimer Society of Ireland does here. With the help of people supporting the walk we can make those services even greater.

“The Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Wexford has the support of many local groups and organisations including Courtown Community Council, Meals on Wheels in Gorey, Riverchapel Community Complex, Gorey Mens Shed and Active Tribe Limited who are sponsoring refreshments after the walk in Courtown and Tintern Abbey. I’d like to sincerely thank these groups for their support.”

An estimated 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, which according to leading dementia experts will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045. In County Wexford, it is estimated there are currently close on 2,500 people living with dementia.

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, will be a local champion and walk leader for the Alzheimers Memory Walk in South County Wexford.

Deputy Murphy said: “Dementia, most sadly, gravely affects all aspects of a person’s life. The person living with dementia is not the person they use to be and this can be extremely difficult to accept for everyone. Daily life is very different than it once use to be.”

She said family and friends can find the psychological and emotional impact of dementia on their loved one extremely difficult to understand and accept. "Alzheimers and dementia is a debilitating illness that changes the lives of entire families and most sadly it is an illness which is becoming more prevalent each year. This walk gives families, friends and those living with dementia the opportunity to come together, honour, celebrate and most importantly raise funds for the vital support services the Alzheimer Society of Ireland provides.”