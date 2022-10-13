Almost 600 metres of watermains in Gorey to be replaced by Irish Water

Irish Water will replace almost 600 metres of problematic watermains in Gorey to reduce high levels of leakage and provide a more reliable water supply to the community.

A total of 580 metres of watermains in Ramstown Lower, Gorey will be replaced in works being carried out by Shareridge Civil Engineering on behalf of Irish Water. The works commenced this week on the Forth Road and are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Conducted in partnership with Wexford County Council, the project is part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

“Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Ramstown Lower, that have a history of bursting, will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community,” said Joe Carroll from Irish Water. “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there may be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Mr Carroll said that works will be limited to short sections to minimise any impact on customers. While there may be some short-term water outages during the project, the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before planned outages, he said.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Wexford and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

The ongoing upgrades will make a huge difference to customer service and prevent water wastage said Executive Engineer of Water and Wastewater Operations with Wexford County Council, Barry Hammel.

"That section of watermains is quite old and prone to bursts. Over the last couple of years,- we have had four or five bursts on that particular line. These works are going to make a huge difference to customer service.”

Once the works on the Forth Road are complete, similar work will be carried out at St Waleran’s, said Mr Hammel. Meanwhile, work on the watermain at Donamore, which also has a history of bursts, will commence early next year.

News of the upgrades on the Forth Road have been widely welcomed in Gorey.

“This is really positive news as it impacted on homeowners in parts of Gorey. The quality of the water was not always what it should have been due to the problems with the pipes. It has been something for which I have been campaigning for years and finally we have action,” said Senator Malcolm Byrne. “Gorey continues to be one of the fastest growing towns in the country as it is an attractive place to live and work with good services. But the water supply had not kept pace with that growth. Between the new Water plant at Ballyminaun and these much needed repairs, we will have a much better supply in the near future.”

Gorey Councillor Andrew Bolger also welcomed the news.

"I’m glad to see this work being granted for Gorey. This pipe had to be repaired on a number of occasions and caused outages for Gorey Town. Improvement’s to water quality is an issue that I have been raising for quite some time now and I have raised the need for this pipe to be replaced at the Transport and Water Special Policy Committee Meetings.”