All the photos from glamorous fashion show in aid of Our Lady’s Island national school in Wexford

At the Gala Fashion Show in aid of Lady's Island School in Clayton Whites Hotel were Eileen Wallace, Rosaleen Whelan and Caroline Sinnott

Not all the glamour was on the catwalk as 400 well-dressed guests attended a fashion show in Clayton Whites Hotel in aid of Our Lady’s Island national school in Broadway, Wexford at which the menswear models included some very well-known faces.

The first event of its kind to be held locally since Covid, it sold out within days of the tickets going on sale. “Such was the demand that we could have filled the room three times over “, said Mignon Fochessati-Underwood of the school’s Parents’ Assocation which organised the show.

On arrival, guests were treated to a glass of prosecco and a goody bag before enjoying a runway parade of Spring/Summer fashions from Wexford boutiques including No 58, New Mood, Pamela Scott and Charlie’s Company.

A Charles Pierce menswear collection, in collaboration with hats from Hats Hautecouture, was modelled by well-known faces including Independent councillor and former Mayor Ger Carthy, pharmacist and thespian Dylan Walsh, Leinster Rugby U-18 player Luke O’Connor and Wexford hurling legend George O’ Connor.

Wexford designer Elena Costic from In-Stitch closed the show with a spectacular collection of 18 bespoke outfits which she designed and created exclusively for the event.

Guests had their pictures taken by Wexford photographer, Tom Sinnott against a floral backdrop created by the Flower Pot while a professional make-up demonstration was presented by Caitlin Sinnott from Ekko Health and Beauty.

To add to the excitement of the night, there was a raffle with over €1,400 worth of vouchers and prizes and a mini-auction with a voucher from Sweet Feet going to the highest bidder while one lucky guest won a door prize sponsored by Clayton Whites Hotel.

All the money raised will go to Our Lady’s Island National School with the Parents’ Association thanking everyone who contributed to the school fundraiser.