Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

All the photos from glamorous fashion show in aid of Our Lady’s Island national school in Wexford

Wexford designer Elena Costic and her models. Expand
Nicola and Alannah Cummings. Expand
Esther O'Leary, Meda Jokubaityte and Zhita Milasiute. Expand
Our Lady's Island Parents Association members Caroline Parle, Jean Carr, Mignon Fochessati-Underwood, Olive Power and Jeremy Costello. Expand
Cllr Ger Carthy on the catwalk. Expand
Jana Hudecova and Pavlina Murphy. Expand
Hurling legend turned model George O' Connor. Expand
Rachel Ferrick, Tara Flanagan and Mya Cogley. Expand
At the Gala Fashion Show in aid of Lady's Island School in Clayton Whites Hotel were Eileen Wallace, Rosaleen Whelan and Caroline Sinnott Expand
Luke O' Connor modelling for Charles Pierce Menswear. Expand
Carmel and Amanda Doyle. Expand
The Charles Pierce Menswear models. Expand
Eleanor Quilty and Melissa Kinsella. Expand
Eileen Gonzales, Sami Quigley and Niamh Finnerty. Expand
Eleanor Egan, Nicola Roche, Suzanne Finn and Michelle Noonan. Expand
Margaret Keane, Tom Deane, Ruby Deane and Bob Power. Expand
Abbie Jones, Katie Foley, Rebecca Foley, Suzanne Foley, Sandra Jones and Ann Marie Lambert. Expand
Hylda Kavanagh, Nicola Reddy and Eileen Reddy. Expand
Liz Gaul, Laura Buckley, Sue Coughlan and Eileen Burke. Expand
Celeste O'Brien and Milessa Faherty. Expand
Rebecca O'Rourke, Alma Grannell and Siobhan O'Leary. Expand
Aine McCleane, Sue Codd, Avril Boland and Sue Devereux. Expand

Close

Wexford designer Elena Costic and her models.

Wexford designer Elena Costic and her models.

Nicola and Alannah Cummings.

Nicola and Alannah Cummings.

Esther O'Leary, Meda Jokubaityte and Zhita Milasiute.

Esther O'Leary, Meda Jokubaityte and Zhita Milasiute.

Our Lady's Island Parents Association members Caroline Parle, Jean Carr, Mignon Fochessati-Underwood, Olive Power and Jeremy Costello.

Our Lady's Island Parents Association members Caroline Parle, Jean Carr, Mignon Fochessati-Underwood, Olive Power and Jeremy Costello.

Cllr Ger Carthy on the catwalk.

Cllr Ger Carthy on the catwalk.

Jana Hudecova and Pavlina Murphy.

Jana Hudecova and Pavlina Murphy.

Hurling legend turned model George O' Connor.

Hurling legend turned model George O' Connor.

Rachel Ferrick, Tara Flanagan and Mya Cogley.

Rachel Ferrick, Tara Flanagan and Mya Cogley.

At the Gala Fashion Show in aid of Lady's Island School in Clayton Whites Hotel were Eileen Wallace, Rosaleen Whelan and Caroline Sinnott

At the Gala Fashion Show in aid of Lady's Island School in Clayton Whites Hotel were Eileen Wallace, Rosaleen Whelan and Caroline Sinnott

Luke O' Connor modelling for Charles Pierce Menswear.

Luke O' Connor modelling for Charles Pierce Menswear.

Carmel and Amanda Doyle.

Carmel and Amanda Doyle.

The Charles Pierce Menswear models.

The Charles Pierce Menswear models.

Eleanor Quilty and Melissa Kinsella.

Eleanor Quilty and Melissa Kinsella.

Eileen Gonzales, Sami Quigley and Niamh Finnerty.

Eileen Gonzales, Sami Quigley and Niamh Finnerty.

Eleanor Egan, Nicola Roche, Suzanne Finn and Michelle Noonan.

Eleanor Egan, Nicola Roche, Suzanne Finn and Michelle Noonan.

Margaret Keane, Tom Deane, Ruby Deane and Bob Power.

Margaret Keane, Tom Deane, Ruby Deane and Bob Power.

Abbie Jones, Katie Foley, Rebecca Foley, Suzanne Foley, Sandra Jones and Ann Marie Lambert.

Abbie Jones, Katie Foley, Rebecca Foley, Suzanne Foley, Sandra Jones and Ann Marie Lambert.

Hylda Kavanagh, Nicola Reddy and Eileen Reddy.

Hylda Kavanagh, Nicola Reddy and Eileen Reddy.

Liz Gaul, Laura Buckley, Sue Coughlan and Eileen Burke.

Liz Gaul, Laura Buckley, Sue Coughlan and Eileen Burke.

Celeste O'Brien and Milessa Faherty.

Celeste O'Brien and Milessa Faherty.

Rebecca O'Rourke, Alma Grannell and Siobhan O'Leary.

Rebecca O'Rourke, Alma Grannell and Siobhan O'Leary.

Aine McCleane, Sue Codd, Avril Boland and Sue Devereux.

Aine McCleane, Sue Codd, Avril Boland and Sue Devereux.

/

Wexford designer Elena Costic and her models.

wexfordpeople

Maria Pepper

Not all the glamour was on the catwalk as 400 well-dressed guests attended a fashion show in Clayton Whites Hotel in aid of Our Lady’s Island national school in Broadway, Wexford at which the menswear models included some very well-known faces.

The first event of its kind to be held locally since Covid, it sold out within days of the tickets going on sale. “Such was the demand that we could have filled the room three times over “, said Mignon Fochessati-Underwood of the school’s Parents’ Assocation which organised the show.

On arrival, guests were treated to a glass of prosecco and a goody bag before enjoying a runway parade of Spring/Summer fashions from Wexford boutiques including No 58, New Mood, Pamela Scott and Charlie’s Company.

A Charles Pierce menswear collection, in collaboration with hats from Hats Hautecouture, was modelled by well-known faces including Independent councillor and former Mayor Ger Carthy, pharmacist and thespian Dylan Walsh, Leinster Rugby U-18 player Luke O’Connor and Wexford hurling legend George O’ Connor.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Wexford designer Elena Costic from In-Stitch closed the show with a spectacular collection of 18 bespoke outfits which she designed and created exclusively for the event.

Guests had their pictures taken by Wexford photographer, Tom Sinnott against a floral backdrop created by the Flower Pot while a professional make-up demonstration was presented by Caitlin Sinnott from Ekko Health and Beauty.

To add to the excitement of the night, there was a raffle with over €1,400 worth of vouchers and prizes and a mini-auction with a voucher from Sweet Feet going to the highest bidder while one lucky guest won a door prize sponsored by Clayton Whites Hotel.

All the money raised will go to Our Lady’s Island National School with the Parents’ Association thanking everyone who contributed to the school fundraiser.

Privacy