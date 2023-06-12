All the photos as Wexford Festival Opera volunteers enjoy “thank you” barbecue

Over one hundred Wexford Festival Opera volunteers enjoyed a barbecue in Clayton Whites Hotel which was held as a thank you to them for their work and commitment to the running of the world-renowned event.

The volunteers were joined at the annual barbecue by key representatives of the Opera Festival with everyone mingling and enjoying the evening sunshine.

The Festival Volunteer Programme is sponsored by Ecclesiastical Insurance and includes 400 volunteers from all over County Wexford who dedicate their time to all aspects of the annual programme of events.

The team of dedicated volunteers is central to the success of Wexford Festival Opera and new volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are always welcome. No prior experience is necessary as training is provided.

The benefit for volunteers is that they get to be involved in an exciting international festival which attracts performers and visitors from all over the world.

The support of a dedicated and enthusiastic group of volunteers ensures the smooth running of the festival and helps to create a memorable experience for everyone who comes through the door of the National Opera House.

Ecclesiastical Insurance has been a long-time Festival supporter and sponsor of the Volunteer Programme, presenting an annual Volunteer of the Year Award.

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera will open on October 24. For information and bookings visit: www.wexfordopera.com.