All the photos as Wexford Festival Opera volunteers enjoy “thank you” barbecue

Barbara Shepard, Carol Goodison, Una Robinson, May O’Connor and Sandra Harris. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Wendy and Colin McKean with Aileen Porter. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Fiona Dempsey, Eamon and Lorraine Foley. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Alice James, Joe Whelan and Pat Moore. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Rosie Duggan and Tara Cooke. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Joe Ryan, Noel Culleton, Willie French, John Mullins, Edel Fitzmaurice and Brian MacGonagle. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Thomas Stone and Paul Hennessey. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Angela Sanina, Sasha Bratkova and Marta Lewandowska. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Mags Bolger and Dave Stuttard. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Kathy Shortle, Amelia Novak and Audrey Tumulty. Photograph: Patrick Browne

David Lynch, Mick McGinley, Ray Heffernan and Brian Dempsey. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Nicky Kehoe and Nora Cosgrave. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Jacinta Roche, Pauline Breen and Máirín Kelly. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Sinead Reck, Anne Reck and Marie Brady. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Orlagh Michael Cropp, Annette Wickham and Grace Kelly. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Anne Kenny, Collette Hayden, Peter Hussey, Phyllis McCarty. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Yvonne Beattie, Rosaleen Doyle, Vivian Crofton and Barbara Foley. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Margo Coombe, Mary Fox and Margot Gaul. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Edna Rothwell, Phil Lynch and Eileen Paget. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Marie Hussey, John McCormack, Jack Quinn, James Maloney and Selina Scott. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Mary Kerr, Una Doherty, Helen Burrell and Catherine Bernie. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Cate, Ger and Rosemary Hartigan. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Maria PepperWexford People

Over one hundred Wexford Festival Opera volunteers enjoyed a barbecue in Clayton Whites Hotel which was held as a thank you to them for their work and commitment to the running of the world-renowned event.

The volunteers were joined at the annual barbecue by key representatives of the Opera Festival with everyone mingling and enjoying the evening sunshine.

The Festival Volunteer Programme is sponsored by Ecclesiastical Insurance and includes 400 volunteers from all over County Wexford who dedicate their time to all aspects of the annual programme of events.

The team of dedicated volunteers is central to the success of Wexford Festival Opera and new volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are always welcome. No prior experience is necessary as training is provided.

The benefit for volunteers is that they get to be involved in an exciting international festival which attracts performers and visitors from all over the world.

The support of a dedicated and enthusiastic group of volunteers ensures the smooth running of the festival and helps to create a memorable experience for everyone who comes through the door of the National Opera House.

Ecclesiastical Insurance has been a long-time Festival supporter and sponsor of the Volunteer Programme, presenting an annual Volunteer of the Year Award.

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera will open on October 24. For information and bookings visit: www.wexfordopera.com.