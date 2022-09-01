All the fun of the fair as Rathangan village in Wexford gets ready to celebrate country life

Tommy Cullen and Jim Rochford cutting Cullen's oats in advance of the threshing.

Excitement is building as preparations get under way for the inaugural Rathangan Country Fair taking place in the Wexford village on October 1 and 2, offering a weekend of culture, fun and charity for young and old.

The calendar of events was announced at an official launch attended by local residents, committee members and captains of a much-anticipated rounders tournament.

A convoy of steam engines will parade through the village on the Saturday evening with members of the public invited to dress in clothing of a bygone era.

Sunday’s activities will take place in the parish field with working steam engines demonstrating traditional farming methods of threshing, stone crushing and sawing.

Local craft workers will give demonstrations of flailing, thatching, wood turning, bread and butter making, weaving and sewing and the afternoon will also feature musical performances and children’s activities including races, face painting and fancy dress.

The final of the rounders tournament will be played, with two local teams fighting it out for the Sammy Sinnott Cup. A barbecue with a Pig on the Spit will keep everyone fed and two bands will take to the stage each night.