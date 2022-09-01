Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.2°C Dublin

All the fun of the fair as Rathangan village in Wexford gets ready to celebrate country life

Rathangan Country Fair committee, from left John Sinnott, Francis Whelan, Charlie White, Pierce Breen, Fiona White, Martina Furlong, Ray Rochford, Richard Miskella, Peader Keane, Mick Bennett, Billy Bates, Nick Cullen. Expand
Tommy Cullen and Jim Rochford cutting Cullen's oats in advance of the threshing. Expand
Gerry Mernagh at the launch. Expand
John Sinnott stooking the oats. Expand

Close

Rathangan Country Fair committee, from left John Sinnott, Francis Whelan, Charlie White, Pierce Breen, Fiona White, Martina Furlong, Ray Rochford, Richard Miskella, Peader Keane, Mick Bennett, Billy Bates, Nick Cullen.

Rathangan Country Fair committee, from left John Sinnott, Francis Whelan, Charlie White, Pierce Breen, Fiona White, Martina Furlong, Ray Rochford, Richard Miskella, Peader Keane, Mick Bennett, Billy Bates, Nick Cullen.

Tommy Cullen and Jim Rochford cutting Cullen's oats in advance of the threshing.

Tommy Cullen and Jim Rochford cutting Cullen's oats in advance of the threshing.

Gerry Mernagh at the launch.

Gerry Mernagh at the launch.

John Sinnott stooking the oats.

John Sinnott stooking the oats.

/

Rathangan Country Fair committee, from left John Sinnott, Francis Whelan, Charlie White, Pierce Breen, Fiona White, Martina Furlong, Ray Rochford, Richard Miskella, Peader Keane, Mick Bennett, Billy Bates, Nick Cullen.

wexfordpeople

Excitement is building as preparations get under way for the inaugural Rathangan Country Fair taking place in the Wexford village on October 1 and 2, offering a weekend of culture, fun and charity for young and old.

The calendar of events was announced at an official launch  attended by local residents, committee members and captains of a much-anticipated rounders tournament.

A convoy of steam engines will parade through the village on the Saturday evening with members of the public invited to dress in clothing of a bygone era.

Sunday’s activities will take place in the parish field with working steam engines demonstrating traditional farming methods of threshing, stone crushing and sawing.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Local craft workers will give demonstrations of flailing, thatching, wood turning, bread and butter making, weaving and sewing and the afternoon will also feature musical performances and  children’s activities including races, face painting and fancy dress.

The final of the rounders tournament will be played, with two local teams fighting it out for the Sammy Sinnott Cup. A barbecue with a Pig on the Spit will keep everyone fed and two bands will take to the stage each night.

Privacy