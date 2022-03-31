All councillors enjoy free parking anywhere in Wexford so should home carers and fire fighters be granted the same privilege?

All Wexford councillors and senior local authority officials enjoy free parking anywhere in the county, it has been revealed, as two elected representatives called for the same privilege to be granted to home carers and fire fighters.

Cllr George Lawlor (Labour) proposed a motion at a Wexford Borough Council meeting asking for all health care workers attending the homes of clients to be exempt from Council parking charges while Cllr Tom Forde (Sinn Féin) requested the same for employees of the Fire Service.

Cllr Forde said he would gladly sacrifice his parking pass for one of the county’s fire fighters as the work they do is vital. “We have parking passes, I don’t see why we can’t do the same for fire fighters. I think the work of the fire service is more valuable than the work of county councillors.”

A parking permit for councillors and senior officials was introduced in Wexford local authorities about a year ago as a solution to the recouping of parking expenses incurred on official business or parking fines.

In 2021, a letter was sent to members advising them that the permit could be used when parking in on-street and local authority car parking spaces around the county for the purpose of Council business.

"I don’t recall anyone asking for it but we got it anyway. There were times when you’d get a parking ticket. I remember getting one when I parked in Bride Street while attending an election count”, said Cllr David Hynes (Independent).

Cllr Lawlor said councillors were always entitled to free parking under national parking bye-laws legislation but no-one seemed to know about it previously. It was introduced by Wexford County Council about 12 months ago

During the discussion, Council Director of Services Tony Larkin said it was more efficient to provide a permit for councillors moving from town to town to attend meetings etc, rather than trying to recoup 40c here and 50c . "It is simply more efficient not to collect in the first place rather than trying to recoup through expenses.”

Cllr Lawlor said he would like to point out that in 18 years as a councillor, he had never, ever claimed parking expenses from the Council.

The Director replied that if he incurred parking charges as part of official business, he would absolutely claim that back through expenses, that is what the system was for.

Mr Larkin said he didn’t wish to be a “Grinch at Christmas” about it and he was not against the spirit of Cllr Lawlor’s proposal but he didn’t see how they could make it work.

Pointing out that there are not many residential areas in Wexford with pay parking, he said it may have happened that one or two people got a fine and that was unfortunate but the Council couldn't solve everybody’s problems.

He said these people have to pay other charges such as income tax and insurance. Parking charges are a tax that goes to vital public services.

“I'm not against the spirit of it. It's just the practicality of it. I don’t see how we could make this work. These people are private citizens. How do we know who they are and where they are parking their vehicles. I accept that they do invaluable work and many are not highly paid but that is a matter for their employers. “

Cllr Lawlor said he raised the issue after being contacted by a number of home carers who received multiple €40 parking tickets while working. “If we pass this, I think we should bring it to the County Council to have it extended to the other towns.”

"Home carers go from house to house and often spend no more than half an hour in a client’s home. They deal with a lot of elderly and vulnerable people and they should be facilitated in some way whether they are employed by the HSE or private operators”, he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Maura Bell (Labour) and supported by Cllr Forde who nonetheless questioned why parking costs should not be the responsibility of the employers, in the case of private operators.

Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan (Fianna Fáil) said he had no problem with it but he felt the motion was very vague and wondered how it could be monitored. “If someone parks outside a house all day, what can we do.”

Cllr Leonard Kelly was of the same opinion and said it would have to be controlled, otherwise it would be abused.

Cllr Lawlor said councillors have parking badges, so how does that work, to which the Mayor replied: “We are 34 councillors. The Council know who we are. It’s simple.” He suggested that the request be sent to the the SPC (Strategic Policy Committee) for consideration.

"No-one is against it but I’m worried to be chairing a meeting where that passes. It doesn't sit well with me in terms of controlling it. I’m not comfortable. I don't see how it can be controlled.”

"There are probably about 20 carers in Wexford town”, said Cllr.Lawlor, asking that the motion be put to the floor.

The Director of Services said parking was part of the roads function and he would be perfectly happy to send it to the SPC, with the advice that the members wished this to happen but they would need to find some way to operate it.

Mayor Laffan said he would abstain until it came back from the SPC and Cllr Kelly opted to do the same – “I fully support the rationale but I would like to see the details. "

The motion was passed by three votes with two abstentions with Cllrs Forde, Bell and Lawlor in favour and the proposal will now go to the JPC for discussion.

In calling for free parking for fire fighters, Cllr Forde said he thought this would be easier to monitor as they are employees of Wexford County Council. “We know who they are and it’s a lot easier to track."

The Director said this issue was different as fire fighters are a distinct group employed by the Council and the practical issue doesn’t arise, but he added: "At the end of the day, parking charges have to be paid by someone. I’m just worried that we are going to get into meeting after meeting with a new category being exempted each time."

"Fire fighters do a great job for the Council as our employees but I haven’t heard the argument as to why this particular branch of employee should get this treatment any more than the other 800 employees of the Council or teachers or nurses or gardai. All public servants di a great job.”

In response, Cllr Forde said he didn't think people fully appreciated how costly parking charges are for people, especially those who are on call.

"The practical issue doesn’t arise here. and If it is passes, I will pass it on to the fire service management and the Chief Executive to consider what action to take on it", said the Director.

The motion was carried with all the councillors present voting in favour.