Aldi reopens Newtown Road store in Wexford after €2.5m revamp

09/09/2021. FREE TO USE IMAGE. Pictured is Lucy M. Wickham recieving a €50 voucher for being one of the first customers into the new store from Barry Doyle, Store Manager at Aldi’s newly revamped and extended Newtown Road Wexford Town store, following a €2.5M overhaul. The store has been redesigned to be as environmentally friendly as possible, featuring free to use electric car charging points and being powered by 100% green electricity. Picture: Patrick Browne

09/09/2021. FREE TO USE IMAGE. Pictured are Laura McGuire, Hannah Larkin, Olivia Burke, Shane Burke and Adam Donaghue from Mercy School, St Johns Road, Co.Wexford with donated Aldi Play Rugby Kits, also pictured are Barry Doyle, Store Manager and Corey Carty, Community Rugby Officer at Aldi’s newly revamped and extended Newtown Road Wexford Town store, following a €2.5M overhaul. The store has been redesigned to be as environmentally friendly as possible, featuring free to use electric car charging points and being powered by 100% green electricity. Picture: Patrick Browne

Marie and Michael Hore recieving a €50 voucher for being one of the first customers into the new store from Barry Doyle, Store Manager

Mary Kennedy recieving a €50 voucher for being one of the first customers into the new store from Barry Doyle, Store Manager.

Pictured here are the Aldi staff with Barry Doyle, Store Manager at Aldi’s newly revamped and extended Newtown Road Wexford Town store, following a €2.5M overhaul. The store has been redesigned to be as environmentally friendly as possible, featuring free to use electric car charging points and being powered by 100% green electricity. Picture: Patrick Browne

Tadgh Moran and Norma O’Mahony with Cormac 9mts old at Aldi’s newly revamped and extended Newtown Road Wexford Town store. Picture: Patrick Browne

Laura McGuire, Hannah Larkin, Olivia Burke, Shane Burke and Adam Donaghue from Mercy School, St Johns Road, Co.Wexford with donated Aldi Play Rugby Kits, also pictured are Barry Doyle, Store Manager and Corey Carty, Community Rugby Officer. Picture: Patrick Browne

Kathleen Rossilin recieving a €50 voucher for being one of the first customers into the new store from Barry Doyle, Store Manager. Picture: Patrick Browne

09/09/2021. FREE TO USE IMAGE. Pictured here are the Aldi staff, Adisa Rago, Declan Downes, Barry Doyle, Store Manager, Jess Dempsey and Joanna Tokarzwith at Aldi’s newly revamped and extended Newtown Road Wexford Town store, following a €2.5M overhaul. The store has been redesigned to be as environmentally friendly as possible, featuring free to use electric car charging points and being powered by 100% green electricity. Picture: Patrick Browne

Aldi has reopened its Newtown Road supermarket in Wexford following a €2.5 million revamp and extension while its premises in Trinity Street in the town has just closed for four months for similar refurbishments.

The Newtown Road store which was redesigned to be environmentally friendly, is powered by 100% green electricity and features free to use electric car charging points.

The extension has increased the shop floor space by 30% from 1,008 square metres to 1,315 square metres with wide aisles and high-spec fixtures and fittings.

There are 86 car parking spaces available for shoppers along with a bicycle rack stand.

Four new permanent local jobs have been created as a result of the expansion in addition to the existing team of 26 staff, bringing the total number of employees working in Aldi’s seven County Wexford Stores to over 185.

Speaking at the reopening, Newtown Road manager Barry Doyle said: “Our new and improved store is fantastic news for local shoppers. The spacious design means it’s easier for customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience. In addition, it’s great to see new jobs being created in the town.”

Aldi has made a capital investment of €23.5 million in County Wexford since 2004 and is seeking to recruit 34 new employees for its seven Wexford stores this year, including 24 permanent positions.

To coincide with the reopening, Aldi donated six full Aldi Play Rugby kits to the Mercy primary school St John’s Road.

The company’s Wexford supermarkets are heavily involved in their local communities and have donated over 55,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Wexford Marine Watch and Pieta House Wexford among the several charities that have availed of a €500 bursary grant.

In addition to supporting local charities, Aldi has promised to plant one million native Irish woodland trees in Ireland by 2025, working with Green Belt.

Aldi sources Irish food and drink producers throughout County Wexford, spending €9 million with local suppliers in 2020 , with a plan to increase the number of locally produced products in its stores. It currently works with a dozen food and drinks producers in the county.

Aldi has invested more than €3 million in a Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, offering up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 148 stores.

In March 2020, Aldi reduced its payment terms for all suppliers that transact up to €1 million worth of business annually, with payments processed and paid within five working days.