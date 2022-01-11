Alcohol price increase ‘laudable’ but fallout could be severe for most vulnerable

The head of an addiction treatment service in Co Wexford has welcomed the rise in minimum pricing for alcohol, while cautioning that unless further supports are provided for homeless people and alcoholics, they will turn to drugs to help distract them from the horror of their circumstances.

Cornmarket Project CEO Paul Delaney welcomed the price hike on Tuesday.

A broad breakdown of the new measures shows a standard bottle of wine cannot be sold for less than €7.40 and a can of beer for less than €1.70.

Spirits like gin or vodka with 40pc alcohol content cannot be sold for less than €20.70 and a 700ml bottle of whiskey for less than €22. The new law will largely affect alcohol sold in off-licences, shops, and supermarkets.

“On the surface, as a health measure, I think it’s a laudable thing to do, and the evidence, such as it is from countries like Scotland, would suggest that it has aided in the reduction of alcohol related problems,” said Mr Delaney.

A minimum unit price of 10c per gram of alcohol is provided for in Section 11 of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018.

Minimum unit pricing will set a floor price beneath which alcohol cannot legally be sold and will target products that are cheap relative to their strength. The minimum price is determined by and is directly proportionate to the amount of pure alcohol in the drink, the statement added.

Mr Delaney said he was disappointed to read that the additional money expected to be raised by the Government from the sale of more expensive alcohol is being retained for general purposes and not going to be funnelled directly into alcohol addiction support services.

“I find that strange. I think the Government should be taking the opportunity to invest in additional health services and my other concern is street drinking and homelessness and people who are highly dependent on alcohol. There is some evidence emerging from other countries that they will often turn to more dangerous sources of homemade alcohol and consume other types of drugs – when the cost of alcohol is so high.”

Freezing temperatures and a lack of housing has seen homeless figures double in Co Wexford during the pandemic, according to anecdotal evidence from support services like the Cornmarket Project, whose homelessness team is headed by Tina Suter.

“You can only imagine being out in this weather and relying on alcohol to try to cope with the horror of that. Not to be able to purchase alcohol; you’d feel you will die from alcohol withdrawal. The availability of cheap drugs is a factor and evidence from countries that introduced minimum alcohol pricing shows that this small, but crucial sector of society will often turn to cheap tablets which are obviously available in copious amounts,” said Mr Delaney.

He said this unintended consequence of the cost of alcohol should not be ignored. “I don’t think this move is a silver bullet. The data does suggest it has a positive effect on society, especially if it reduces dysfunctional drinking it would be welcomed.”

Calling for a holistic approach, Mr Delaney said support services need to be funded to deal with the inevitable fallout.

The Cornmarket Project was dealing with six rough sleeper cases a week in early 2020.

Lately that figure has risen to between 15 and 20 people.

“It’s everything from people sleeping in tents to people sleeping in disused buildings. I was talking to a young man before Christmas who was sleeping in a disused building in Enniscorthy. It really hit me when he said ‘I can put up with living in a disused building but there is absolutely no place for me to go to get washed or change my clothes’, and he had clothes.”

Having been given funding for a day homeless service, the Cornmarket Project team will be opening one in the coming weeks.

“This is down to the increase in that type of client: people in their twenties are coming to us, and younger. Many have suffered physical or sexual abuse and lose contact with their families and for all sorts of reasons they end up on the streets.”

The Cornmarket Project is often the only way these individuals can connect with services.

“We give them clothing, hot food and advocate for them. Many are early school leavers and can’t advocate for themselves.”

He welcomed the appointment of an outreach homelessness worker by the HSE, who liaises with the Cornmarket Project weekly.

“I commend the HSE as that is something that is badly needed in Wexford. The individual helps people connect with services.

“We are working closely now with Wexford County Council, more than we ever did in the past. There has been a shift by the council towards recognising that rough sleepers is an issue here and collectively between the council, the HSE and ourselves we are able to make a lot more interventions.”

He is optimistic heading into a new year that rough sleepers will have more opportunities to break the cycle of addiction and turn a corner in their lives.

Department of Justice funding to assist rough sleepers will go a long way in this regard.

“The department funded this day service as many rough sleepers end up petty stealing and in the courts.”

Department of Social Protection funding has also been sourced for a Rehabilitation CE Scheme, which will run at the Cornmarket Project from the Spring.

“The pandemic has shone a light on a cohort of clients, including here in Wexford, who previously weren’t highlighted to any great extent, expect by ourselves and other advocacy bodies. Now the Department of Justice, the Department of Social protection and the HSE have all come through with funding.

“A national conversation is going on and everyone is haring about rough sleepers and homelessness through the media, and about the housing crisis also. That, in and of itself, brings up the issues we are concerned about and has helped us to access funding and grow our services.”