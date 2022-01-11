Wexford

Alcohol price increase ‘laudable’ but fallout could be severe for most vulnerable

Money raised from hikes should be funnelled into addiction services, says Cornmarket Project CEO

Staff of the Cornmaket Project. Back;Samantha Freegrove, Chris Benson, Debbie Dillon, Paul Roche and Tony Roche. Seated; Veronica Ruttledge, Nicola Whitty and Tina Suter. Expand

David Looby

The head of an addiction treatment service in Co Wexford has welcomed the rise in minimum pricing for alcohol, while cautioning that unless further supports are provided for homeless people and alcoholics, they will turn to drugs to help distract them from the horror of their circumstances.

Cornmarket Project CEO Paul Delaney welcomed the price hike on Tuesday. 

Privacy