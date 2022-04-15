Al Butler appointed new film coordinator at Screen Wexford

Wexford County Council's Screen Wexford has appointed Tomsallagh native Al Butler as its new Film Coordinator. Al is a veteran of Irish film, television and commercial production and has over two decades of experience writing, directing, editing and producing in advertising, documentary, television and digital content.

“I’m really excited to pursue this new opportunity of working with Screen Wexford,” he said. “Our film industry is changing rapidly and this presents Wexford with a great opportunity to support incoming productions and develop world-class local crew.”

Al studied filmmaking at the National Film School, IADT, and previously worked for one of Ireland’s busiest production companies, The Coop, where he was Creative Producer and Director. Prior to that he was the Video and New Media Manager for Red Bull Ireland, and has also worked for a number of other production companies in both production and post-production capacity along with a background as a freelance video generalist where he has created a selection of award winning documentaries that have participated in film festivals both at home and abroad.

Part of his work will be to develop local film-making talent in every area of production, in part, through periodic training and mentorship programmes aimed at Wexford residents. Al will also be tasked with continuing the development and implementation of the Screen Wexford Strategic Plan for the region. Screen Wexford is a Wexford County Council initiative supported by Arts and Economic Development Departments. Its aim is to advance the film industry in Wexford by facilitating indigenous and international Film & TV production while supporting training initiatives that develop and grow our film community.

Since the creation of Screen Wexford, outgoing film Coordinator Linda Curtin has worked with the Screen Wexford Steering Group, which includes Liz Burns (Arts Officer), Liz Hore (Director Of Enterprise/Wexford LEO) and Laura Way (Bodecii Film). The Screen Wexford Steering Group have been engaged with the screen sector, government agencies, training bodies and guilds, including Screen Ireland, Screen Skills Ireland, WWETB, Creative Ireland & SDGI, to develop an ambitious vision for County Wexford in the thriving Irish film, television and animation industry.

“Linda has done really exceptional work in creating and facilitating a massive body of work around training, funding and marketing. She has created a brand and direction for Screen Wexford to follow into the future. Linda has created an impressive range of programs for Screen Wexford, the echoes of this work will be felt into the future and have started a journey and created a roadmap for Screen Wexford.’ Butler says.

Speaking about his own appointment, he concluded: “The team in Wexford County Council have been incredibly supportive and are very passionate about the development of Screen Wexford and the local film industry. They see the changes that streamers have brought to the sector and the opportunity this presents to Wexford to be an integral part of the next generation of film production in Ireland,” he says.

The Screen Wexford Steering Committee are delighted to welcome Al and look forward to working with him in his new role as Film & TV coordinator. Al will bring a fresh perspective to the role developing, overseeing and implementing the vision of Screen Wexford to build a thriving indigenous industry, providing opportunity and job creation in film, TV, Animation, AR and VR in County Wexford.

Al brings with him a wealth of industry experience, knowledge and leadership and understands the demands of this rapidly growing sector, as well as the needs of local filmmakers, creative talent, HOD’s, production, crew and post production. With the appointment of Al as our full time coordinator, We are excited for the future of Screen Wexford.’

‘Linda Curtin’s innovation, passion, diligence and investment in the Screen Wexford vision, the industry and local filmmaking talent, has been exceptional. We would like to take the opportunity to thank Linda for her hard work and wish Her every success in her career and practice as a filmmaker. Screen Wexford will continue to work with Linda on special training programmes in the future.