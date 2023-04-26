Ajax Athletic AFC to hold reunion event

AJAX Athletic AFC in Enniscorthy will be holding a reunion event in the Bellefield GAA complex on Saturday, April 29, at 7.30 p.m.

The event is open to all past and present players, ladies teams, committee members, supporters and anyone with an interest in the club.

The organisers said ‘old foes’ are also very welcome to attend what should be a great night out.

There will be a special recognition of the great double winning teams of 1974 and 1998, on the night. There will also be music and food served and there will be no cover charge.