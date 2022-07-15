Agricultural Museum at Johnstown Castle secures top Heritage Council accreditation

Pictured accepting the award is Peter Miller, Chairman of the Irish Agricultural Museum; Matt Wheeler, Curator, Irish Agricultural Museum, Irish Heritage Trust; Dr. Emma O’Toole, Collections & Interpretation Manager, Irish Heritage Trust and Martina Malone, Chairman of the Heritage Council of Ireland.

The Irish Agricultural Museum at Johnstown Castle has been awarded full Museum Standards Accreditation in recognition of its high standards in museum management, collections care, education and visitor services.

The Wexford museum is one of five Irish Museums to receive the top award of Full Accreditation this year which requires complying with 34 standards under the Museum Standards Programme of Ireland (MSPI) overseen by the Heritage Council of Ireland.

The Irish Agricultural Museum now joins a distinguished list of sites and historic properties with full Museum Standards including Farmleigh House, (Dublin) Castletown House (Kildare), Muckross House (Killarney), Chester Beatty Library & National Gallery of Ireland (Dublin).

The MSPI was established by the Heritage Council in 2006 to benchmark and promote professional standards in the care of collections and to recognise the achievement of those standards through the Irish museum sector.

The programme recognises excellence in caring for collections, museum management, education, exhibition and visitor services

Speaking about the MSPI Re-Accreditation, Anne O’Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust, which owns and cares for the Johnstown Castle Museum, Estate and Gardens said: “The recent news that the Irish Agricultural Museum has received full Museum status from the Heritage Council of Ireland is a very welcome boost for our team who have worked very hard on the detailed process to attain this prestigious award.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to the museum this summer and showcasing our new acquisitions and temporary exhibitions.”

Museum Curator Matt Wheeler said: “It marks a significant milestone for the Irish Agricultural Museum. It is the culmination of years of work by both the Board of the Irish Agricultural Museum and the Irish Heritage Trust team, by improving our visitor experience through exhibitions, new acquisitions, and conservation projects.

“The Irish Agricultural Museum and its collection are of local and national importance, and it is through participating in the MSPI that we have enhanced our ability to preserve and protect these collections for future generations”.

Commenting on the Accreditation achievement, the MSPI Assessor stated: “The Irish Heritage Trust is evidently relishing the opportunity to explore the breadth and richness of the Irish Agricultural Museum collection, bringing out the multiple stories that it can support, as reflected in the lively temporary exhibition and education programmes.”