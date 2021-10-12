AGM heres of uncertain timeline for reopening of Gorey Men’s Shed

THE Gorey Men’s Shed held its AGM at the Amber Springs hotel as a private members event which was well attended.

Chairperson Niall Taaffe said that it was an honour to have John Kelly of Wexord Local Development in attendance as well as Wexford shed members.

A new committee was elected, with Mr Taaffe as chairman, Darragh Doyle as secretary and treasurer cllr Diarmuid Devereux.

Ordinary committee members were Phil Armstrong, Pat Dixon and Padraig McMahon.

All men thanked Donnacha Murphy and John Kelly for their time spent on the committee through the very difficult Covid times.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Taaffe reflected on a year that will not be forgotten quickly.

He said that last October saw the men working at St Aidan’s, outside the canteen and painting some rooms.

He thanked Phil Armstrong for organising the work, adding that he did a lot of work himself too.

Work at Ballythomas was started but has yet to proceed fully, being organised by Padraig McMahon.

A big topic of conversation was the future of the group and finding a home, namely a new shed on the site provided by Wexford County Council.

Mr Taaffe expressed his dissatisfaction about the lack of progress on this, but said that it was the pandemic to blame for the matter not being yet concluded.

He added that meetings via Zoom proved too difficult for members to conduct, but he thanked everyone for trying their best.

He also thanked architect Mick Molloy for his help, Sean Sheridan and all those at SKC plumbing as well as John Keegan of KTF Dundalk for kind offers of help along the way as well as members of Wexford County Council for ongoing support.

Mr Taaffe said that he expects it will be March 2022 before progress can continue, due to lack of available funds to match certain proposals.

He added that it’s now about survival until the new shed opens, as at the moment new members cannot be welcomed due to lack of space.

He said that there is still a site at Sullivan’s yard in Gorey but due to social distancing, there is only room for a very small number of men to meet which takes away from the social aspect of the shed.