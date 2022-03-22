“After two cancer diagnoses and Covid isolation, I can’t wait to get out and live my life again”

If you happen to see Wexford woman Caroline O’ Connell cruising around in an old red convertible car this summer with the roof down and her hair blowing in the wind, give her a wave.

Caroline can’t wait to get out and start living her life again, after two cancer diagnoses in the space of 15 months on top of prolonged pandemic isolation and she treated herself to the midlife-crisis-style sporty Peugeot 306 as a treat after coming through all the surgeries and treatment.

"At this stage of life, it is estimated that one in two get cancer and if you’re lucky, it’s a small blip that takes a chunk of time out of your life and then allows you to get on with it but for other people it’s not as successful an outcome", said the 52-year old Department of Agriculture employee who is well-known as an amateur actress and singer in pantomime and drama circles in Wexford.

“Because of that and because my life has been on pause, I want to get out there and get on with living. I don’t plan on doing anything too crazy. I won’t be climbing mountains or jumping off the side of buildings but I treated myself to this 13th-hand convertible car and come the summer months, I will be out and about, driving around with the top down and my hair blowing in the wind. I did it last summer and it was great fun.

"My sister named it the Menoporsche”, said Caroline, who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2019 and had a hysterectomy, followed by 25 sessions of radiation.

The following year, she was home-dyeing her hair blonde with the help of two mirrors to ensure she covered all the locks when she noticed a dark mole on her back. She was shocked when it turned out to be a melanoma skin cancer and she found herself back in hospital again.

Caroline’s first cancer diagnosis came not long after she had her spleen removed in November 2018 to deal with the effects of a blood disorder called Elliptocytosis, which she has had all her life but was not diagnosed until she was in her 30s.

“My red blood cells are oval rather than round and break down faster. As a result of that, I was always anaemic. As I was getting older it was causing more underlying problems. I was run down all the time and that led to be being unwell and picking up colds and flus.

"I went to the doctor and I said – I’m sick of being sick and I’m tired of being tired. I was referred to Professor Helen Enright, consultant haematologist in Tallaght Hospital and I had surgery to have my spleen removed . The spleen helps to break down the red blood cells so it stopped the fast break down of the cells.

"That involved a number of scans and there was a half a page of capital letters from one of the scans, indicating that there were a number of gynaecological issues to be looked at, so I was referred to a gynaecologist in the hospital. I had further scans and various procedures and I was under the care of the gynaecology department in the hospital.

"After Christmas that year, my period came back and I thought that the removal of my spleen was kick-starting my system and this was a good thing. Because I had been anaemic, I hadn’t had a period for a couple of years. I thought this is great, my system is cranking back to life.

"I had an appointment with the gynaecologist in Tallaght a few weeks later and I mentioned about the period. They carried out further tests and checks and on April 12, I learned that I had stage one endometrial cancer. That was what was causing the bleeding. I would never have known that your period doesn’t come back and bleeding is an early sign of endometrial cancer.

“In a way having the spleen removed was the best thing that ever happened to me because I had the physical and emotional health to deal with the diagnosis.

"I live with depression. I think having the spleen removed took away a lot of underlying conditions I had. I wasn’t waking up tired or feeling there was a brick between my shoulders weighing me down, the weariness of it all.

"I was lucky in that I was able to move in with my parents after the surgery. Six weeks later, I got a call to go to St Luke’s Hospital for radiotherapy, once a day, five days a week for six weeks. I stayed in the lodge beside the hospital during that time. That was brilliant. It’s such a great service.

" I wouldn’t have been able to drive up and down every day but apart from that, it gave me the freedom to do what I wanted to do, it was somewhere for me to be able to get away from everybody.

"There were days when I just didn’t feel well, days when I didn’t need people around. People are so good. People want to help. They want to see you and make sure you are okay. They don’t want you to be alone. And that’s brilliant.

"But there are days, low days, when you don’t want to talk to anyone, you don’t want to do anything, you just want to watch TV.

"You have to put on a show for people and some days you can manage that and other days, no. When everyone is being so kind and nice and you are having a bad day, it makes you a bad guy but you are entitled to your bad days.

"You find that if you have your bad day, that bad feeling works its way out of your system and you feel so much better and you want to be with family and friends then. There are times when you need to be utterly and completely selfish.

"Being angry and annoyed and upset – they are all valid feelings. You don’t have to be the perfect patient. At the same time, don’t go around being a dick to the people you love.”

"Because I don’t have dependants or children to get to school, I just had myself to look after. I can’t imagine what it must be like for people with families. How do they deal with it.”

When she came home from hospital after the radiation – “I treated it like my summer holiday in Dublin, in between the bad days” – she thought she was fine and considered going back to work but the tiredness hit her for six and her recovery was a slower process than she anticipated.

Covid struck shortly before she returned to work and she gladly took the option of attending the office during lockdown because “I had spent so much time at home, I enjoyed the routine of getting up and going out. It felt more normal”, although she did later work from home for a time.

In July of 2020, she was starting to put the shock of her cancer experience behind her, when she spotted the suspect mole. “With the two mirrors, I had a good view of my back. It was a dark looking mole. I went to the doctor and was referred to a dermatologist in the Blackrock Clinic.

"He removed it and sent it away for analysis and because it was over 1mm deep, I had to go for a wider excision to ensure that it hadn’t spread. At that stage I was really worried, not only because I thought I could have cancer again but I couldn’t afford to have my surgery in the Blackrock Clinic. I didn’t have private health insurance. I had paid for the initial consultations.

"I went on the Irish Cancer Society website and found a support line. I was so worked up, I couldn't put what I wanted to say into words. I wanted to know if I could be referred to a public hospital to have the surgery. But I knew that if I rang them up, I would just burst into tears. I emailed them and put my phone number at the end and a nurse rang me back the next day.

“She was so kind and caring and helpful. She assured me that I could be referred on to a public hospital. That took so much pressure off me. To know there are people you can trust to give you good, solid advice. You are not going near Doctor Google.”

Caroline had the procedure done in Beaumont Hospital, including the removal of lymph nodes in left armpit as a precaution and all the results came back negative.

"The relief, oh my god. I had to go up to Dublin to get the results and I burst into tears in front of a roomful of people when the consultant told me. I burst out crying before he could even finish a sentence. It was the tension of waiting to hear.”

“The couple of weeks of waiting for the surgery and the result, that was very bad. I was thinking am I going to have to go through it all again, more treatment, more time off work, putting my life on hold again. That was the hardest.

"You try no to be paranoid about it, but it’s natural to let your mind wander to the dark side. You can’t be positive all the time, that just leads to denial. “

It’s now 18 months later and Caroline is feeling “really good”. She is looking forward to living again and to returning to the stage when the opportunity arises.

I don’t feel it was something I did or didn’t do. Shit happens .I feel my life was put on hold for three years nearly. I feel I’m getting on with my life.”

With Daffodil Day approaching, she is urging people to support the Irish Cancer Society fundraiser and said she would advise anyone who has a cancer-related concern to contact the helpline on 1800200700 or email supportline@irishcancer.ie.

"The way the dealt with me, so professionally, with no fuss or drama. They were so kind and caring. Like myself, if you can’t call, you can email or message them on social media.”