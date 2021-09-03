After bumper summer new TV ad to highlight County Wexford’s charms

A new TV ad exclusively dedicated to County Wexford will be hitting our screens shortly, Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly announced while officially opening the Kennedy Summer School of Irish and American history, politics and culture in New Ross on Friday night.

The Wexford native said Fáilte Ireland has supported tourism-related businesses with €2m to help them survive Covid.

"In July 2020 Fáilte Ireland founded the Wexford Tourism Recovery Taskforce. Wexford had the most successful summer of anywhere in Ireland when it comes to occupancy levels. That is no no small part to that taskforce.”

Referencing several exciting projects in the pipeline for the county, including the South East Greenway, the new Norman visitor centre in New Ross and works on Hook Lighthouse and the Irish National Heritage Park, Mr Kelly said Co Wexford will have world class attractions that its people deserve.

He showed the new TV ad featuring Curracloe Beach and numerous other Co Wexford attractions, including a quad biking business and the Irish National Heritage Park and said the county’s wonderful people, its heritage and history will ensure tourism remains strong in Co Wexford.

He said the challenge of replacing staff in hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions is real and must be addressed.