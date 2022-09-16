Adventures of Phileas Fogg recalled as Wexford County Council housing development delayed

Premium
Officials at Wexford County Council (WCC) were compared unfavourably to a fictional 19th explorer at Carricklawn this week as discussions on the provision on houses got heated. Referencing a development in Rosslare Strand which had stalled following the turning of the sod on 20 new units last year, Councillor Ger Carthy said the council's sluggishness was in stark contrast to one of Jules Verne’s most beloved creations.
“In May 2021 we turned the sod on 19 or 20 units in Rosslare Strand, now that’s 484 days ago and we still haven’t gone to tender on the second phase, if you look at that in the context of Phileas Fogg, he went around the world in 80 days. so he’d be gone around the world six times and we still wouldn’t have gone to tender on the second phase of these houses,” said Cllr Carthy.
"We are not moving along in the delivery of social houses, that isn’t the fault of the Minister for Housing, someone is at fault within this building, for not putting that to tender. Not only that, we decided to cheapskate the units by not plastering the walls, taking the tiles out of the contract, so there’s a lot of messing going on. I would like the name of the official who’s responsible for the tendering of these houses.”
Acting Director for capital housing projects, Brian Galvin informed Cllr Carthy that the development was due to go to Stage 2 on September 9 and said he didn’t have the details on why the project had been delayed.
Noting that WCC had experienced similar difficulties in delivering 18 new units in Tagoat, Cllr Carthy reminded Mr Galvin that September 9 had now passed (the meeting was held on September 12) and the development had still not gone to tender. “It beggars belief it would take that length,” he said. “I think its important the chief executive give a commitment to members that that never happens again. It’s not your fault Brian, you weren’t in that chair while this carry-on was happening.”
Taking his cue, Chief Executive Tom Enright said WCC didn’t have approval to go to tender for Stage 2 when the first phase was being discussed, a response which had Cllr Carthy offering to retract his previous statement and instead apportion blame on the Minister for Housing as it “must be his fault it’s taken 484 days to get to Stage 2”.
Arguing that the entire thing was “bureaucracy gone mad”, Cllr Carthy ended by asking why WCC hadn’t simply applied to build the development in Rosslare Strand under the single-stage approval scheme, a programme which enables developments costing less than €6m to be fast-tracked by the Department of Housing.