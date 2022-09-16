Adventures of Phileas Fogg recalled as Wexford County Council housing development delayed

Officials at Wexford County Council (WCC) were compared unfavourably to a fictional 19th explorer at Carricklawn this week as discussions on the provision on houses got heated. Referencing a development in Rosslare Strand which had stalled following the turning of the sod on 20 new units last year, Councillor Ger Carthy said the council's sluggishness was in stark contrast to one of Jules Verne’s most beloved creations.

“In May 2021 we turned the sod on 19 or 20 units in Rosslare Strand, now that’s 484 days ago and we still haven’t gone to tender on the second phase, if you look at that in the context of Phileas Fogg, he went around the world in 80 days. so he’d be gone around the world six times and we still wouldn’t have gone to tender on the second phase of these houses,” said Cllr Carthy.