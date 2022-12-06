Adopted Wexford woman Peggy Shiggins (99) was independent, open-minded and curious

Adopted Wexford woman Peggy Shiggins (nee Curran) who died on November 26 at the age of 99, first came to the county as a young locum radiographer in Wexford County Hospital where she met her husband Richard (Dick) who was an attending surgeon.

Peggy was born in 1923 into a very different Ireland and grew up with five brothers in Ontario Terrace overlooking the canal in Rathmines, Dublin. Her father James was a Chief Superintendent in the RIC/Garda and her mother Brigid was from Nenagh, County Tipperary.

She attended primary and secondary school in Loreto on the Green where she made friends for life, including Nellie Mulcahy, a daughter of General Risteard Mulcahy, a prominent politician who was Minister for Defence during the foundation of the State.

On leaving school, she went to UCD in Earlsfort Terrace to study radiography, an unusual step for a woman at the time, and secured a locum position in Wexford Hospital.

After the hustle and bustle of Dublin she found the move challenging at first. She often told the story of all the nurses swooning over a hurler who came into the hospital one day after sustaining an injury in a match.

She was asked to organise an x-ray for Nickey Rackard and responded with: “Who is Nickey Rackard”.

While working in the hospital, Peggy met the love of her life Dick Shiggins and they were married in St Andrew’s Church on Rathmines Road in September 1953.

The couple settled in the groom’s family home in Rowe Street in the centre of Wexford town, where Peggy continued to live for nearly 70 years, while many other residents relocated. She remembered the Methodist Church opposite her home (where lantern.ie is now situated) as a thriving congregation.

In those days when a woman got married, she had to leave her job and Peggy became a full-time mother to her two sons, Richard who was born in 1956 and Jim, born in 1960.

The 1960s were a whirlwind of family holidays in Derrynane and Waterville in County Kerry and Kelly’s Strand Hotel in Rosslare, which provided much material for the family albums.

Peggy became friends with the wives of other doctors in Wexford and one of the social highlights of the year for them was the must-attend hospital dinner dance held in Kelly’s Hotel on December 8 each year, before the hotel closed for the winter season.

Peggy loved walking on Ballineskar Beach in Curracloe, where she swam up to the end of October every year.

She was an animal lover and among the resident dogs in the family home over the years were beloved golden cockers (Teal and Kim) and Pugs (Jade),

She was an avid reader with historical biographies among her favourite books and she was delighted when the new Wexford library opened in Mallin Street, near her home, where the staff were very good to her.

She would always read the Irish Times in the library, including the obituary page, and during his nightly phone calls from Paris, her son Richard would tease her by asking : “were you in it today”.

Peggy was a very spiritual person without being a “Holy Mary” and had a great connection with the former Adoration Convent in Bride Street and the Sisters there.

For many years, she was among the devoted lay people who assisted the nuns by providing perpetual adoration and spent an hour before the Bride Street Church altar in the mornings, before her daily swim in the Talbot Hotel.

Peggy was a very independent, open and curious woman, who found people and the details of their lives fascinating.

She was a frequent visitor to Paris, where Richard is a doctor, and travelled throughout Europe (Cannes, Nice, Normandy, Spain, Vienna, Amsterdam, Portugal) and to the USA with him. She was mesmerised by the bright lights of New York when she went there in 2004.

She also embarked multiple times on what Richard jokingly called the “SAS-style assault course” of Lough Derg, beginning her pilgrimage visits when she was in her seventies.

She was a popular member of the “Mermaids”, a group of women who swam regularly and met socially in the Talbot Hotel. On her 90th birthday, she was presented with Golden membership of the hotel leisure centre. She was swimming up to the age of 92 and continued to meet with the group until February 2019, before Covid. She was still driving her car up to 2018.

When her husband Dick died in 2003, it was an occasion for Peggy to take stock of her life. Her family broached the possibility of her relocating to Dublin, to be closer to friends who were still alive at the time, and to her son Jim, a fund manager.

But by that stage, she had developed a strong commitment to Wexford where she felt very at home, and she chose to stay in Rowe Street.

She valued her friendships in Wexford and was close to Phyllis Corish (96), widow of the former Tánaiste and Labour Party leader Brendan, with whom she enjoyed walks to the Raven Point in Curracloe, Phyllis with her cocker spaniel Monty in tow and Peggy, accompanied by the Shiggins pug Jade.

As she lived in the town centre, Peggy did not have the luxury of a garden and was indebted to friends including Pat Finucane (105) and Moya Riley for wonderful times spent in their beautiful gardens in Rocklands and Barntown, respectively.

She also greatly appreciated afternoon tea parties in Ann Rossiter’s house in Rocklands.

Her funeral Mass in Rowe Street Church was celebrated by Fr Michael O’ Shea, with whom she developed a great rapport in later years and her family felt privileged that he was able to officiate at the service.

Also on the altar were her friend Fr Jim Fegan, Fr Paddy Cushen and recently-retired Fr Aidan Troy, a Passionist father who was chief chaplin to the English-speaking Catholic mission at St Joseph’s near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where her son Richard attends Mass.

The readings were done by the daughters of two of her best friends – Anne Marie, the daughter of Monica Ryan and Anne Bacon, the daughter of Nellie Mulcahy, who died 10 years ago.

Music and singing was provided by Wexford musician Stephen Murphy.

Peggy was buried in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown with her beloved husband Dick and her mother Brigid, who came to live on the Old Hospital Road in Wexford following the death of her husband, and died locally in 1973,

Peggy is sadly missed by her sons Richard and Jim; her daughter-in-law Marie; her grandchildren Anne, Richard and James; her great-granddaughter Sive and her extended family, neighbours and friends.