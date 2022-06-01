Adamstown pupils embrace their creative side

11/5/2022 Adamstown school 3rd and 4th class pupils photographed at the unveiling of their living art project which they completed with artists Kate Murphy and Lynn Haughton. Photo; Mary Browne

11/5/2022 Adamstown school 2nd and 3rd class pupils photographed at the unveiling of their living art project which they completed with artists Kate Murphy and Lynn Haughton. Photo; Mary Browne

11/5/2022 Adamstown school 2nd and 3rd class pupils photographed at the unveiling of their living art project which they completed with artists Kate Murphy and Lynn Haughton. Photo; Mary Browne

Adamstown school 3rd and 4th class pupils at the unveiling of their living art project which they completed with artists Kate Murphy and Lynn Haughton. Photo; Mary Browne

Adamstown NS pupils have been embracing their creativity through The Living Arts Project.

Facilitated through an artist-in-residence scheme for primary schools in County Wexford, the aim of this project is to provide children with an understanding and appreciation of contemporary visual art.

2nd, 3rd and 4th class pupils in Scoil Naomh Abbáin, Adamstown participated in the project led by artists in residence Kate Murphy and Lynn Haughton thanks to the cooperation of teachers Ciara Walsh and Amy Rea.

Their focus was on the theme of fabric and fibre where they used a variety of materials to create a woven piece for the school playground. The used mainly recycled and reclaimed materials which also ties in with their Green School status.

Kate and Lynn came to the school over a period of 15 weeks to develop the children’s capacity for working with fabrics. They went through many phases like experimenting, preparation, problem solving, critical thinking, evaluation and team work to combine their ideas.

School principal, Claire Kickham, said: “This has been a wonderful opportunity for the children to work for an extended period on a creative project. They have been hands-on throughout the whole process and have learned many valuable skills along the way.”

The final product was unveiled in Adamstown NS to the school community on Wednesday.