Adamstown ballroom king Danny tells all in new book

Danny Doyle, the Adamstown man who ran dance halls all over Ireland, has written a book which will be launched on Friday evening, March 3, at Adamstown Community Centre, from 8 p.m.

Part autobiography, part social history of Adamstown and Ireland, from the war years through to modern times, the book runs to over 90 pages and also features images of ballroom stars.

It recalls the Civil War years and the activity in Adamstown, 100 years on.

It has been said Danny was the first person to put a memorial over the ‘Free State soldiers’ on his land and he recalls local events and personalities with great detail and affection.

The total proceeds from the book will go to his neighbour, Sr Helen Delaney’s Uganda fund charity.

Everyone is invited to a free night of food, with music by Theresa & The Stars at Adamstown Community Centre, with Tony Kehoe as the band leader.

There will be refreshments for everybody.

Danny said there is no set price for the book but people can give whatever they feel is appropriate for the fascinating book.

​