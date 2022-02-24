‘Absolutely gorgeous’ – Slaney Street works praised as project nears completion

WORKS taking place on Slaney Street in Enniscorthy under the historic towns initiative have been completed with the exception of one premises.

That was the news relayed to members of Enniscorthy Municipal District at their monthly meeting in a report from Acting District Manager, Bernie Quigley.

Ms Quigley said the exception is a premises where access is not currently available.

"There are a few snag items for both the windows and door contract No.1 and the painting contract No.2 to be completed and some additional works are required at a few properties,” said Ms Quigley.

However, she said it’s envisaged that work will be completed when weather permits and it’s expected the works will be completed in the next few weeks.

"The works are due to be completed by the end of March,” she said.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy complimented the work done on Slaney Street and said it “looks absolutely lovely”.

"I walked up and had a look on Saturday,” she said.

"”It’s absolutely gorgeous, the sash windows, the whole thing, it looks so much better and you can see the improvement,” she added.

“Wouldn’t it be so good to be able to do that in the other streets.”

She went on to comment: “Have we any indication yet or do we know about our application for the same money again?”

In response the District Director, Carolyne Godkin, said the announcement of that strand of funding is expected in May.

"Seeing as it was so successful can you imagine the difference it would make,” said Cllr Murphy. “It’s absolutely gorgeous and fair play to all involved it was money well spent.”