A Wexford story of ‘outrageous ambition’ as National Opera House celebrates 15 years
As the National Opera House celebrates its 15th birthday, Paul Hennessy recounts the challenges and rewards that came with turning the old Theatre Royal into a world-class venue
Wexford People
As the National Opera House gets ready to celebrate its 15th birthday, chairman Paul Hennessy, who oversaw its development, wants everyone to appreciate how lucky Wexford town is to have such an amazing facility on its doorstep.