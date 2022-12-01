A stray bullet on Wexford’s Main Street changed the course of a family’s history – now they visit the site 100 years on

On Friday morning the family of William Merriman visitied the spot on South Main Street where he was killed during civil war. (William Merriman back centre)

On Friday morning the family of William Merriman visitied the spot on South Main Street where he was killed during civil war L/r: Helen Corish Wylde, Michael French, Terry Dempsey, Liam Merriman, Richard Merriman, Geraldine Kelly, Emma Fitzgerald, Brian Merriman, Truda Merriman, Michael Dempsey, Joan Blake, Brian Hearne and Simon Merriman

WHILE busy shoppers rush to and fro on Wexford’s Main Street, Brian Merriman steps from the crowd. At the building on the corner of Allen Street and South Main Street, he pauses in reflection before placing an old black and white photograph and a bunch of flowers on the ground.

It was on this exact spot 100 years ago that his great uncle William Merriman, then aged just 25, caught a stray bullet after a skirmish broke out involving Free State soldiers just outside 48 South Main Street, where he had been living.

"It was something which had a huge impact on the course of my family’s history,” Brian said, having carried out extensive research into his family history during various lockdowns.

Now living in Dublin, he and his family felt compelled to visit the scene of his great uncle’s demise and mark the centenary of the tragic event.

"It was big news at the time,” Brian says. “It attracted widespread national newspaper coverage. I even found that Richard Corish TD raised the matter in Dáil Éireann urging that compensation be paid to the Merriman family on the unlawful killing of William.”

The youngest of a family of four, a tall, strong and fair haired man, William had joined the British Army to fight in World War I back in 1917. He served for four years as a Private before being discharged in 1921. “Having avoided the bullets of war, he died of one on the Main Street in Wexford a year later, aged 25,” Brian laments.

On his return to Wexford, William was staying at 48 South Main Street, a small hotel and bakery run by the Keating family. He ran a small hackney business using a car owned by his brother, Brian’s grandfather.

It was on a November afternoon just outside this address that William met his untimely demise. An Irish army Lieutenant named Kavanagh tacked a rebel ballad singer named Clince who was causing a ruckus on the street. He discharged two shots and hit him. A bystander, Martin Dempsey, intervened to defend Clince and disarmed the Lieutenant, taking his revolver from him.

Two armed Privates arrived on the scene and a Private Cassidy is believed to have discharged the fatal shot, which ricocheted into the chest of 25 year-old war veteran.

"The story passed on, is that William and Uncle Kevin Keating were going out of the house (1 Allen Street) and there was a bit of a fracas on the Main Street,” Brian explains. “Sensing trouble, William sent the 13 year-old Kevin back indoors to safety. A shot rang out and a witness told Dad, ‘there was only one drop of blood’. The bullet hit him in the chest. My cousin Joan Boland (Keating) recalls that her father (16), Uncle Urdie was deeply affected by seeing the body lying on the street, so close to their home.”

Remarkably, there was to be a massive coincidence as Brian reached out to Wexford Library during the course of his research into his family tree.

“I referred to the incident briefly in the email to the Library,” he said. “I got an amazing response. Not only had the librarian sourced me vital family records, which I thought were exclusively locked away in the library in Clonskeagh, but he signed the vital information email off by saying, ‘I am aware of the tragedy of your Grand Uncle’s death. My Grand Uncle was Martin Dempsey, the man whose intervention resulted in the killing!’

“I was astounded with the connection, the coincidence and I am very grateful for the great assistance Michael Dempsey gave so extensively, in providing me with excellent information, resolving decades of questions. Karma kindly rewarded…almost a century later!”

As Brian noted, William’s death “changed the family history”.

“Because of his death, my Dad had no Merriman cousins. My Grandfather was an accountant, so if William had taken over the family farm, it could still be in the family now.

“My Grandfather had no brotherly support during the difficulties he later faced in life and the matter of (William’s) murder doesn’t appear to be taken that seriously. I know it was a ‘troubled’ time in Ireland and lots of people had been killed, but this was an innocent man. My brother Liam, called after him, thinks William was actually murdered because he had served in the British Army. Maybe he could be right?”

William Merriman is buried with his parents in Rathaspeck Church of Ireland Graveyard in Wexford. There is no headstone. Having attended a service at St Iberius Church and walked the short distance along the Main Street to the spot where he was killed, William’s family paid a visit to Rathaspeck to where he is buried.

For them, his story is more than just another tale from a dusty newspaper clipping. It’s something which irrevocably changed the course of their family history.

“He is remembered,” Brian stressed. “He is remembered.”