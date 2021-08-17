A ‘sight for sore eyes’ as town park opens at last

FRIDAY the 13th marked a significant day for north Wexford as the new and improved Gorey District Park opened to the public.

There was a giddy excited atmosphere as both children and adults alike made their way up to take it all in. They found improved parking facilities, bicycle racks, seating areas, drinking fountain and picnic tables, a walking track, full size playing pitch and cycle track, two stone outdoor table tennis tables and a skating rink along with children’s play equipment.

Works continue at the café facility which is still blocked off, but Cllr Pip Breen said that this is expected to open in spring.

‘To say that it’s just opened today (Friday), I’m delighted to see the crowd that’s here and how well it’s being received. There are people playing, cycling, walking, flying kites and out enjoying the sunshine and it’s a sight for sore eyes. The park will be a brilliant amenity we’d hope to have the café open in the spring, as it will go out to tender as soon as possible. The team are working on it and the successful applicant will fit it out to their own spec’.

He added that the park is to be enjoyed by its rightful owners, the public.

‘The town park has been a part and parcel of Gorey for generations, over 100 years and no matter where you are in the park, you’ve a view of everything from Ramsfort Woods to Kilnahue. The coursing club would have been here, Gorey Rangers, the Gorey Show in bygone days and now it has once again been given back to the people of Gorey and the district.

‘The fact we have made room for campervans and other facilities, it’ll be a place for everyone to map out their paths. We look forward to seeing Gorey Park Run back as they bring their own crowd and it’ll be wonderful to see. I’m very pleased that this has happened, as it’s a credit to all involved and I want to thank Niall Barry and his staff, the council staff and engineer Tom Byrne and Brian Galvin.’

Visitors remarked that it had been a long wait for the park to open, but Cllr Breen said that people will soon forget that.

‘I know everyone was expecting it to open sooner and it probably would have been a huge asset to have during the lockdown. It caused a lot of angst and controversy in the chamber but the glass is always half full with me and you have to be optimistic and pick the fights you can win. As far as I’m concerned this is finished and it’s a credit to the contractor now that it’s done to a high standard.

‘Every contractor in the country was feeling the heat between Covid and trying to get back to fulfill contracts. At the moment, all through the building trade they’re hard to get as they’re flat out and can’t get workers in. A contractor works to spec and targets and it’s difficult to get contractors in for meetings at times. This time last year we wanted to get people in for seeding but the project just had come far enough, but it’s done now. People are going to forget about how long it took when they get to enjoy it for years to come.’

Gareth Mitchell is looking forward to the return of Gorey Park Run to the Town Park, hopefully in September, and is looking forward to welcoming new members.

‘This is a very good sign and means we could be saying goodbye to the gentle inclines of Ramsfort Woods soon.

‘Park Run Ireland had been suspended due to Covid but we ourselves have been out of the town park since March 2019. It’ll be fantastic for us to get park run back to its proper home and it’s fantastic to see the park finally finished and looking very well with the council having done a good job.

‘This redevelopment will give us a lot more options on how we organise the park run. From a point of few of health, the benefits of being part of a group like this are very clear for both mental and physical health. Lockdown has been difficult and we lost two of our members through suicide over the last 18 months.

‘The social aspect of our group has been sorely missed while we were suspended so we’re looking forward to getting back for some sense of normality. We’ve been speaking with Wexford County Council, so we’re hoping to get back to the park next month which will be good for safety and openness, as well as keeping control of numbers.