A ‘sight for sore eyes’ as town park opens at last

Amanda Byrne (Wexford Co Co), Cllr Donal Kenny, Cllr Andrew Bolger, Cathaoirleach Pip Breen, Tom Byrne (engineer) , Sean Meyler (senior executive engineer, Cllr Fionntan O Suilleabhan with Liz Stanley (Wexford Co Co) at the opening of Gorey Town Park. Expand
Table Tennis at Gorey Town Park. Expand
Gorey Town Park: playground Expand
Football pitch and walking track at Gorey Town Park. Expand
Gorey Town Park: amphitheatre Expand
Chloe and Jade Brennan filling up their water bottle from the new water fountain at Gorey Town Park. Expand
Adam Davis and Louann Lawler at Gorey Town Park. Expand
Cousins Kayla Darby, Kaitlyn Doyle, Mia Doyle and Liam Doyle enjoying themselves in Gorey Town Park.. Expand
Nuala Kelly with her grandson Rian Kelly at Gorey Town Park Expand
Joanna Conway and Rachel O'Reilly at Gorey Town Park. Expand
Carla Darby with her daughter Carlie Doyle at Gorey Town park. Expand
Irene, Dawn and John Nolan with Bell Staunton at Gorey Town Park. Expand
Neighbours Nicolas O' Reilly and Tracy Doran at Gorey Town Park. Expand

Cathy Lee

FRIDAY the 13th marked a significant day for north Wexford as the new and improved Gorey District Park opened to the public.

There was a giddy excited atmosphere as both children and adults alike made their way up to take it all in. They found improved parking facilities, bicycle racks, seating areas, drinking fountain and picnic tables, a walking track, full size playing pitch and cycle track, two stone outdoor table tennis tables and a skating rink along with children’s play equipment.

Works continue at the café facility which is still blocked off, but Cllr Pip Breen said that this is expected to open in spring.

