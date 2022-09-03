A man in his 20s is killed in car crash in Wexford

A man in his 20s has been killed in a car crash in Wexford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic accident in County Wexford, on Friday, September 2.

At 10.25pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a car that occurred at the level crossing in Mayglass.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators that has since concluded. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Mayglass area between 10:15pm and 10:45pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.