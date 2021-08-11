A ‘dream come true’ as SpeedoMick traces Wexford roots on 2,000 mile charity trek

SpeedoMick at Wellingtonbridge on his way to Wexford town, where he was to take a couple of days to explore his Wexford roots.

Some looked on in amusement, some in bemusement, as Liverpool native Michael Cullen trudged the last lonely steps into Wexford town. Better known as SpeedoMick, the reason for some of the strange looks was the fact that he is wearing only Everton branded Speedos, walking boots and a giant backpack which bears a Wexford flag and a purple and gold feather boa.

Across the water, SpeedoMick has obtained legendary status for his charity exploits. A regular sight at Everton’s Goodison Park in his trademark blue Speedos, he’s swam the English channel in less than 16 hours despite limited swimming experience, and has undertaken massive endurance walks in all kinds of weather, in Speedos, from Liverpool to Lyon and John O’ Groats to Lands End in the UK.

His latest odyssey has brought him across the Irish Sea for the ‘SpeedoMick Giving Back Tour’, which will see him walk 2,200 miles across the UK and Ireland, covering all five capitals and raising money for charities involved in homelessness and mental health in each country along the way.

It’s no coincidence that Mick has chosen to land in Wexford either. The journey here was somewhat of a pilgrimage for the scouser to his ancestral home. Having come across on the ferry from Scotland to Belfast, he’s walked around the whole coast and was determined to stop in Wexford for a couple of days.

‘I’ve got family from here. Me grandma had 15 kids, we were a massive family in Liverpool. She met me Grandad John who was a Cullen and she was a Kinsella. She was born in Ferns, so I’m going there today and I’ve got family up there. I’m told that there’s a graveyard there with loads of Kinsellas up there.

‘It’s beautiful here man, I love it. This has been a dream of mine since junior school. The question got asked in school, where would you like to go in the world? I said I want to go to Ireland and I literally got laughter. Everyone else was saying Barbados, the Maldives, all that. I’d seen so many photographs of how beautiful Ireland is as a child because of me Mam. I love it here. I’ve always wanted to come here and find out about my family.’

‘Some of my family have come over from time to time to visit, but I’ve never met any of my family over here. It’s all brand new and I’m looking forward to meeting them all. Otherwise, the route was to go straight to Dublin, but I said no way. I had to come to Wexford.’

Along the way, Mick has received some amazing support and, family aside, quite a few people in Wexford are already keen to meet him. As he arrived at Jim McGee’s in town, there were already a couple of Everton jerseys there waiting to meet him.

‘The support has been absolutely amazing. The bar has been raised higher than that church steeple (Rowe Street) there! That young lad I was speaking to there in the Everton shirt had autism and ADHD. I’ve got ADHD myself, which is probably one of the reasons that I can go “I wanna swim the English channel!” I had never had a lesson. I could swim a bit, but I booked the boat the next day, giving myself time to do a bit of training and that was it.’

Mick has been just over two months walking at this stage, and he looked remarkably fresh for a man who had just completed the latest leg from Cork to Wexford.

‘We started out on May 31 in the Outer Hebrides on the Isle of Lewis and walked through Scotland,’ he explains. ‘Ireland is pretty sparse, but Scotland was just crazy. There wasn’t one shop in 23 miles. I don’t carry that much in me bag, because I always think there’s gonna be a shop. It was a struggle. Them roads are lonely and dangerous to walk on. Some of the roads on the way in here were scary too man!

‘On this one we’re doing the five capitals. I've done Edinburgh, Belfast, I’ll be heading for Dublin in a couple of days and then I’ll go across to Cardiff, then London and eventually from London, I’ll walk up to Liverpool...the second capital of Ireland! It’s 2,200 miles, even though the flag says 2,000 miles. It’s probably gonna be just over five months by the time I finish.’

Displaying a remarkable positivity, Mick in unshakeable in his belief that anything is possible. ‘I’ve never climbed a mountain, but I know I could climb Mount Everest mate,’ he beams. 'Since recovery, any challenge I’ve taken on I’ve completed.’

There’s good reason for Mick’s positivity too. His story is an inspiring one. He’s come from the depths of despair – addicted to drugs, living on the street and trapped in a cycle of complete self-sabotage – to a complete turnaround, where it’s his positivity, the positive impact he has on others and his devotion to raising large sums of money for great causes that he’s now known for.

‘The charity is to support mental health, disadvantaged young people and homelessness,’ he said. ‘All of which I’ve been myself in the past. I’ve been that hopeless case you'll seen sitting in the doorway. I couldn’t imagine getting my life back. I’d lost my self respect, my dignity, my family, my home, absolutely everything else you get in life that means anything to you, all gone. Only because of my own behaviour too. I was pointing fingers at everyone else, at me childhood, which was pretty traumatic.

‘Having dragged along the bottom for years and years, I started turning in on myself. I was diagnosed with ADHD. No excuses, but I think that might have contributed to me starting to take drugs and drink. Me life just became unmanageable. I couldn’t keep a job or do anything. I was trying to kill meself in instalments.’

Having turned his life around, Mick was keen to do the same for others.

‘What I wanted to do was set up my own projects and be hands on. Then the pandemic hit, so I decided to give the money out to various charities. Nobody could fundraise through Covid. Some charities have folded. There’s a massive crisis in mental health and homelessness. As far as young people are concerned, I just want to have a positive impact on their life before they go down the road I have.’

The fundraising is going quite well too. A GoFundMe page (SpeedoMick’s Giving Back Tour) has already raised £41,983 of a £100,000 target and quite a bit of money has already found its way into the hands of worthy causes.

‘It’s going very well. We’ve given just over £90,000 out already,’ Mick said. ‘We’re also looking, if there’s any small charities out there that are fully registered and support mental health, disadvantaged young people or homelessness, you can go onto the SpeedoMick website and apply for a grant. It would be great to get a Wexford charity.’

As for Wexford, perhaps Mick was even caught unawares by the strong emotional connection he feels to the model county.

‘I got a bit emotional walking in here the other day,’ he recalls of the approach to Wexford. ‘It’s a bit deep. I know it sounds mad, but I got a bit of a spiritual awakening the other day coming in here. Me legs were dead and I was just looking at the pavement and me legs were dead. I was excited that I was coming here, but I was just so tired. Then I put my head up and I could smell the sea! I was miles away from it, but I could smell it. I looked up and it was just beautiful. I just thought to myself, I’m in Wexford and I got me beans back a little bit. Once I got to Wexford, I got a bit of energy and I just started stomping on. I’m really excited to be here, it means quite a lot to me.’

You can follow SpeedoMick’s progress on social media and for more details on the work he’s doing, visit thespeedomickfoundation.org.



