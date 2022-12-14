91-year old Wexford man who escaped gas explosion in stable condition while his son is being treated for severe burns

Mary Brennan Kearns pictured outside the house in Clone, Ferns which was destroyed by an explosion on Tuesday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell

An explosion caused by a gas leak has destroyed the home of a Wexford pensioner.

91-year-old John Kearns was in his home in Clone, Ferns, Co Wexford with his son Andrew (42) when the disaster struck at approximately 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Andrew was lighting a stove in the kitchen when the explosion occurred, causing extensive damage to every room in the home. Andrew and John managed to escape the blaze and were quickly taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. John is understood to be in a stable condition and is being kept overnight for observation, while Andrew received severe burns to his arms and has been transferred to the burns unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Speaking outside John’s house soon after the incident, John's daughter Mary Brennan Kearns said that the family are in severe shock.

"There are guards, fire brigades, ambulances here. The whole house is gone. Daddy’s house is gone,” said Mary. “I’m shaking.”

“Thank God my brother was here when it happened.”

Mary was first alerted to the tragedy through a phone call from her sister Ann.

"She asked me if I had heard about Daddy and Andrew and the explosion. I didn’t think things were as bad as they were until I got there. The whole house is ruined. When I arrived, Daddy was sitting in somebody’s car waiting for an ambulance. He was like a zombie,” she said.

"The house is gutted. The fridge, microwave, the televisions, the shower, everything is ruined. You can see parts of the window in the ditch across the road. The force of the blast of the other window sent it into the neighbour’s garden.”

According to Mary, the explosion destroyed almost all of John’s belongings in his home and his garden.

"My sisters Bernie, Ann and I come out to the house often to help Daddy and to bring him out to get his shopping. I am here looking at the rhododendrons I was supposed to de-head for him tomorrow. There’s no point in coming out now. Everything is gone.” she said. “Some ornaments and a religious picture are pretty much the only things that didn’t burn. Everything in the house is ruined. We managed to get some clothes out of the wardrobe and we’re bringing them home to see if we can wash them for him.”

Despite the extensive damage to the house, John managed to escape relatively unscathed, said Mary.

“My sister Bernie is in hospital with him now and he is after having a cup of tea and something to eat. He’s doing well. My nephew is in with him too and said he is in right form.”

The gutted house has been John’s home for nearly all of his life, said Mary.

"It was originally Granny Kearns’ house and Daddy was only one or two years old when he came here and had been here ever since,” she explained. “His last remaining sister died a few months ago. She had a granny flat built on to the farmhouse and her son wants Daddy to go and live there once he is out of hospital.”

Since the incident on Tuesday, there has been a huge outpouring of support from friends and neighbours, said Mary.

"Everyone has been absolutely brilliant.”