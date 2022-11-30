€90k in suspected cocaine seized

The backlog of drugs waiting to be destroyed by the authorities is now so significant it has earned the nickname 'cocaine-berg'. Photo: Stock image

AROUND €90,000 in suspected cocaine was seized from an apartment in New Ross on Friday.

Members of the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit raided the apartment at Dunbrody Wharf at 8.40 a.m. where they found a large quantity of suspected cocaine, along with smaller quantities of other suspected drugs.

A man in his early thirties who is not from the New Ross area was arrested at the scene.

Sgt Richie Daly said the raid was part of Operation Tara – an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the New Ross area.

The man was charged at court later that night.

Drugs paraphernalia was also seized at the location.

At 7.30 a.m. on Monday €200 in suspected drugs were seized from a residence at Foulksmills by members of the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by New Ross based detectives.

Shortly afterwards powder suspected to be drugs and suspected cannabis were seized at the same location – valued at €500.

At 11.20 the same day around €140 in drugs suspected to be cocaine were seized in an apartment on North Street and at 10 a.m. a house in Rosbercon was raided by gardaí with the custom's dog with €200 in suspected cannabis found.