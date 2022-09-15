82-acre Wexford farm due to be sold by vulture fund taken off market after last-minute intervention

It is believed the family now have 70 days to reach agreement over their loan.

An 82-acre site of agricultural land and units which was due to be auctioned off by a vulture fund on yesterday (Wednesday, September 14) has been taken off the market at the last minute following a public campaign by the landowners.

The family farm, at Corlican, Killurin, Co Wexford was set to be auctioned by Wilsons Auctions with a guide price of €900,000 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, however, Wilsons subsequently confirmed that the lot had been taken off the market and was not due to be sold in the immediate future.

This comes after landowner Paddy Kinsella and his son Paul urged prospective buyers not to bid on the lot, stating, “We the Kinsella family explicitly ask any interested parties not to bid on our land at this auction or any other as it is done so without our consent.”

The issue dates back to 2007 when Mr Kinsella took out a loan with Ulster Bank to purchase a Wexford service station and retail premises. Following the economic crash, he says he had issues paying the loan and entered into negotiations with Ulster Bank over the debt of some €2 million.

The loan was subsequently purchased by Promontoria Aran Ltd as part of a compiled loan book with other loans. A receiver was appointed and following years of negotiation Paddy agreed to hand over the deeds of the service station at Rocklands, Wexford, against the debt.

The service station is now trading under new owners, who have no connection whatsoever to the receiver or Promontoria Aran Ltd.

Paul said that despite reaching an agreement in principle to sell the farm land to a local farmer in July of 2021, leaving the family home and outbuildings, in August of last year three men representing the receiver “arrived at the family home at 5 a.m. and changed all the locks on all the buildings”.

At this point, Paul says “legal deadlines and fees were put in place that were impossible to meet in order to close the deal with the new buyer”.

After lengthy legal engagement with the agents appointed by the receiver, last month the Kinsella family learned from a friend that their land and home-place was listed for public auction online. But at the last minute the lot was removed from yesterday’s online auction and it is now understood the family has 70 days to commence negotiations and reach an agreement with Promontoria Aran Ltd.

Speaking after the auction had been cancelled, Paul Kinsella said he had been advised not to discuss the issue publicly but confirmed he and his father were now preparing documents to present to Promontoria Aran Ltd.