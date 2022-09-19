68 homes to be retrofitted by Wexford County Council as energy prices continue to increase

Four out of 10 homeowners say the grants available are insufficient to encourage people to upgrade their homes to make them more sustainable.

As energy costs and fuel prices rise, homeowners across Wexford are looking at ways to cut down on their costs this coming winter. And while retrofitting is considered one of the best ways to do so, an official from Wexford County Council (WCC) said the national retrofitting plan is proving troublesome for local authorities. Responding to a query from Councillor Leonard Kelly regarding acquiring increased funding for retrofitting, Director of Services Carolyne Godkin said the cost of the scheme coupled with the difficulty in finding suitable contractors was making it increasingly unviable.

“Under the current programme we have completed 44 houses at a cost of approximately €850,000, that’s including a grant from the government to the council of €350,000,” said Ms Godkin. “This year we have 68 houses to complete and we will get the energy grant, and we estimate our own funding could be in the region of €500,000 to fund those properties. The department of housing is aware of the additional costs, but it’s not a scheme that we feel is viable given the pressures on the local authorities.”

Outlining how she hopes the numbers of completed retrofits will “ramp up into the hundreds” by the fourth and fifth year of the scheme, Ms Godkin said WCC was “looking at the houses with a much lower BER energy rating, a requirement of the programme is to bring them up to B2 or whatever’s cost effective. The challenge with that is very old properties can be more costly.”

"What are the impediments to accelerating the programme?” enquired Cllr Kelly.

“It’s no different to any other housing programme across the country, even if we had more grant aid we are limited by the amount of contractors who are available to carry out these kind of works,” replied Ms Godkin. “And don’t forget you’re going into houses where people live, so it’s a significant inconvenience for people, there’s a lead in time where you’ll be explaining what the new technology will be like, then the supply chain has to come in and the work begins. But the outcome is quite positive in terms of improved air quality and energy efficiency.”