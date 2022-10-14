57,000 litres of alcohol, worth almost €500k, seized at Rosslare Europort

Approximately 25,000 litres of beer and more than 32,000 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €494,000, has been seized by Revenue at Rosslare Europort over the past week. On Saturday, Revenue officers seized almost 25,000 litres of beer following the search of an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €100,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,000.

Then, on Tuesday, officers seized over 32,000 litres of wine, with an estimated retail value of €394,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €211,000. The smuggled alcohol was discovered following the search of two unaccompanied trailers that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations are ongoing following these operations. These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on its Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.