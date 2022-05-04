€5,500 to replace Maserati windscreen which was damaged while parked outside owner's home

THE owner of a high powered iconic brand sports touring motorcar in Enniscorthy is facing a bill of close to €5,500 to replace the windscreen of the vehicle after it was damaged while parked outside his home.

Leslie Shoebridge is the proud owner of a Maserati GT2000 sports tourer and he was surprised to come out of his home recently to find the car’s windscreen damaged. What made the discovery a little unusual is that Leslie lives in an area where any person acting in a suspicious manner would be seen relatively quickly.

However, he doesn’t believe the damage was done maliciously but there is a logging enterprise nearby and he thinks something may have accidentally hit the car causing the windscreen to crack. However, he is now facing an enormous bill because the windscreen has to be imported.