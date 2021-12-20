Wexford

€5,500 raised at spectacular Campile to Arthurstown festive lights run

Successful event was in aid of St Louis Day Care Centre

Emma, Ann Maire, Darragh and Martin McCauley from Dunbrody at the Campile Christmas lights tractor run. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Bobby and Jimmy Shannon from Ballymaclare. Expand
Richard Howlett from Ballykelly and Laura O'Brien from Cushinstown. Expand
Eileen McNamara from Ballyhack with her grandchildren Tadhg and Luke McNamara from Arthurstown. Expand
Noel Hayes with his grandson Bobby from Ramsgrange paying a tribute to Big Jack at the Campile Christmas lights Tractor Run. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Jodie Phillips, Caolan Phillips Redmond and Garoid Redmond from Wexford enjoying the festive lights vehicle run in Campile. Expand
Ian and Darragh Power from Fethard and Niall Stafford from Ballyverogue. Expand
Seamus Kane from Whitechurch enjoying the Christmas lights tractor run in Campile. Expand
Carmel Mackey from New Ross, Oliver, Martin, Sarah and Jack Cummins from Offaly and Kevin Mackey from New Ross. Expand
Ciara Mythen, Madeline Mythen Nolan and Amy Mythen from Campile. Expand
Stephen and Ayda Morrissey from Kiloggan. Expand
St Louis Daycare Centre drivers David Dunne and Liam Roche at the Campile Christmas lights tractor run, which raised €5,500 for the centre. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Niall Kinsella from Cushinstown, Charlie Byrne from Cushinstown and Ryan Quigley from Kilbraney. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Richard Howlett from Ballykelly and Laura O'Brien from Cushinstown. Expand
Brian Hamilton with Molly from Ballymaclare. Expand

David Looby

CROWDS of people lined the roads of south west Wexford to witness the spectacle of 160 vehicles festooned with festive lights – all to raise spirits and money for St Louis Day Care Centre.

The magical motorcade of vehicles – including a fantastically decorated large tractor and bailer – gathered at Glanbia in Campile, where MC Seamus Keating greeted everyone, with Tom Hayes pumping out festive tunes.

The vehicles – which included cars, pick-up trucks and agricultural machinery – were cheered on as they left, and drivers were blown away by the crowds greeting them on the roadside as they drove through Dunmain, Ballycullane, Saltmills, Fethard on Sea, Templetown, Ramsgrange, Duncannon, before finishing in Arthurstown.

Organiser John Hearne said the weather held ‘just about’, and everyone enjoyed the spectacle.

“People were ringing us ahead of the event wanting to know the route, so we ended up putting a map up on Facebook. This was our fourth year doing it and it went absolutely brilliant.”

Having been cancelled last December due to the huge spike in Covid cases, John and the crew behind the event were thrilled with the enthusiasm for the event this year.

“The crowds were way bigger on the roads and in the villages because there has been so little going on.”

John said Ramsgrange man Keelan Foley’s tractor and bailer was like something you’d see in Disneyland.

“Even I don’t know how he did it. He stole the show. People of all ages enjoyed it; even those you wouldn’t associated with the road run came out to watch.”

The event was held in keeping with Covid precautions. Participants paid the €20 registration fee from their vehicle windows, with everyone wearing facemasks. When the drivers arrived in Ramsgrange they were provided with hot soup and sandwiches by the team at The King’s Bay Inn at the new car park in Arthurstown.

€3,000 was taken in from vehicle registrations, with the remainder taken in a donation box at Campile.

“It was amazing for St Louis Day Care Centre. We want to thank the people who supplied the car parks, the MC, the people who supplied the MC equipment, the stewards, the Kings Bay Inn and most of all the people who participated and contributed on the day. Only for everybody’s contribution it wouldn’t have been such a success.”

