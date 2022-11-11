€5.2m funding for SETU welcomed

MINISTER James Browne has confirmed South East Technological University is to receive €5.25 in funding for the current academic year.

He said the funding will be used in key areas such as digital infrastructure, building capacity in research and in improving governance and systems integration.

Speaking about the allocation Min Browne outlined areas the financial support will relate to and describing it as “transformation funding” he said it will ensure that SETU has the capacity to grow in its first year with technological university status.

“I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to ensure that SETU benefits from Government funding that will strengthen our country’s objectives in support further and higher education,” he said.