50km speed limit outside schools welcomed

Speed limits outside our national schools will be reduced to 50 kilometres per hour from 80kilometres per hour under the speed limit review which is taking place this year.

Welcoming the news, Cllr John Fleming said: “I have been calling for this for years and now at last it is happening.”

He said there were a series of speeding issues outside many schools including the national school in Clonroche which is on a national road and Cushinstown which has an 80 kilometre speed limit.

"We have to do all we can to protect our children. Residents of housing estates are looking for 30 kilometre speed limits and yet we have schools with an 80kilometre speed limit, it does not make any sense.

“Schools at arrival and collection time are very dangerous with the threat of a child running out under a car at anytime and on that point I must compliment the teachers and parents for their diligence and control in this matter.”

As a parent with children in a national school in the past, Cllr Fleming said he knows the risk of a child running out across the road.

“I am also looking for more safety measures for schools, ramps, flashing feed back speed signs etc.The first steps are been taken now at last thank God.”