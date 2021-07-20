€500k sought for Brennan’s Lane/The Shambles

The interior of The Shambles old meat market in New Ross

Funding of €500,000 is being sought to develop public spaces at Brennan’s Lane and The Shambles old meat market in New Ross.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, New Ross district director Eamonn Hore said the New Ross application is the biggest in the county.

He said it would be a great achievement to get the Town & Village funding later this year, adding that a detailed design for The Shambles will not be carried out until funding is approved.

Cllr Michael Sheehan said he hopes the council is successful with the application, adding that a promise was made by a former town clerk to the FDYS and Youth Work Ireland that The Shambles would be available to them.

‘My priority would be for the young people to have that space if it becomes available. It’s been a horrible time for young people in New Ross on all fronts. We need to ring-fence a space for mental health,’ Cllr Sheehan said.

Area manager Mick McCormack said the FDYS do fantastic work in New Ross.

‘There is an obvious need for that service. I am not aware of any condition in any contract but we will continue to work with them, along with Youth New Ross. A new youth club is also being established in the town but The Shambles is earmarked for this project,’ Mr McCormack said.

Cllr Anthony Connick asked if the council has spoken with business owners located near Brennan’s Lane, adding that something needs to be done with the bins at the bottom of the lane, which he said are an eyesore.

Mr McCormack said this is the third phase of the Brennan’s Lane works plan, adding that the council has received the full back of Co Wexford Chamber of Commerce.

‘I will talk to the businesses again,’ he said.

Cllr Sheehan asked if the council still plans to erect a statue to Republican hero Michael O’Hanrahan in the lane, adding that there is a fantastic statue to Roger Casement in Dun Laoghaire.

‘If we are going to spend big money and do a fantastic project – and the town does look amazing – if it was something similar it would be a fantastic piece of art.’

Mr Hore said The Shambles will retain the old butcher’s features and will be a place for everyone in New Ross.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Pat Barden said The Shambles will be another attractive venue on the tourist trial in New Ross.

‘It’s going to tie together a good part of the jigsaw. Stretching from the Dunbrody to the North Quay and up through the Norman Garden to the top of the hill and from South Street and Brennan’s Lane circling around to The Shambles, which is a place of real character and great for the older generation. I think it will be a major plus for people of all age sin New Ross; a place to go and relax and enjoy a really fine civic area,’ Cllr Barden said.