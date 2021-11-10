Staff at Gala on the Waterford Road in New Ross celebrate after news broke that their store sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket.

EuroMillions players in New Ross are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after one lucky Wexford player scooped the top prize

of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday at the Gala Forecourt on the Waterford Road.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s draw were: 17, 25, 26, 33, 36 and the lucky stars were 01, 08.

Manager Harry Buckley was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery with the good news: “It’s been quite the morning here in-store. We have a team of 20 in the shop and we’re all thrilled that one of our customers became the biggest winner in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw. "When the news gets out around the town, I’m sure that lots of our customers will be in to check their tickets. It would be great if someone local won the €500,000 prize – what a win to have in the lead up to Christmas!”

The Wexford winner, who now has a ticket worth €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner should

contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of the astonishing €90,574,742 on offer in last night’s draw, Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot will now roll towards an estimated €105 million.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot will remain capped at €19,060,800 which means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will instead be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner. In Saturday night’s draw, an online player in Cork benefited from the prize flow down to the Match 5+ Bonus tier after scooping €990,753.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education,

arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was

established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.