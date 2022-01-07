€460k in County Wexford Chamber vouchers spent locally over festive period

More than €460,000 in County Wexford Chamber vouchers was spent in local businesses over the Christmas period.

“Overall the festive shopping season went well for businesses across County Wexford,” said Deputy Chamber CEO Emma Dunphy.

“I think this pandemic has shown the resilience and strength of businesses throughout County Wexford and has made people become more aware of the fantastic businesses that we have on our doorstep. County Wexford Chamber are encouraged people shopped locally and supported local businesses and we would hope that this continues on an upward trajectory into 2022.”

Ms Dunphy said the spend on Chamber vouchers provides fantastic evidence that the people of County Wexford stood behind their local businesses and supported local at a time when businesses needed it the most.

“County Wexford Chamber vouchers are accepted in over 250 participating outlets across Gorey, New Ross and Wexford. County Wexford Chamber would like to thank everyone who participated in the shop local initiative and purchased Shop local Vouchers.

“From individual customers to businesses of all sizes, your contribution has a multiplier effect in our local communities that benefits businesses, jobs, and the local economy. The best gift you gave at Christmas and throughout the year was to continue your commitment to support your local community.”