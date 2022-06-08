38-unit estate in Rosbercon is given approval by department

An architect's design of what the estate in Rosbercon will look like.

GOVERNMENT approval has been given to build a 38-unit estate in Rosbercon.

The height of the new housing development planned – which looks set to comprise 25 apartments and 13 houses – will be 36ft, it is expected.

The complex will be located alongside the South East Greenway and back on to a field adjoining School House Road.

Cllr Michael Sheehan welcomed the news that Stage 1 of the development was granted approval by the Department of Housing on Friday.

Wexford County Council Architect Shea Howell told councillors last year that the working plan is to have large, single-person dwellings in the complex to accommodated separated parents.

The municipal council meeting heard there are five or six residents who live behind it on Schoolhouse Road who were concerned about the development.

Cllr Sheehan said works are not due to start until next year, providing all planning and other financial hurdles are cleared.

“It’s a very positive step that we are proceeding with a social housing programme of 38 units in New Ross. It’s welcome but the design isn’t finalised and has to be agreed by the members but the fact that it’s at Stage 1 it means the department will be proceeding with it.”

He said the next step is site clearance.

“It’s a hugely positive step but it’s a long way to Stage 4.”

He said councillors have expressed some concerns about the development, as have some local residents.

With another estate of around 40 dwellings acquired for social housing in Healysland, Cllr Sheehan said the slow and steady progress needs to be ramped up, as a mixture of social and affordable housing is needed for New Ross.