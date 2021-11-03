€370,000 funding to save vulnerable Wexford coastline

Works to combat erosion at Seaview moved a step closer yesterday with the announcement of almost €370,000 in funding from the Office of Public Works (OPW). Located near Kilmore village, Seaview has been devastated by coastal erosion in recent years with up to ten metres being lost on an annual basis. Emergency works are currently being undertaken to alleviate the problem in the short-term, allowing residents at the 14 affected houses to use a roadway which is in danger of disappearing, but this funding will allow large scale works to begin at Seaview.

On foot of approving funding of €367,740 for the installation of rock armour cliff toe protection, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D visited Seaview himself and met with some of the locals most affected by the erosion. “The OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme offers important support to local authorities to carry out necessary flood mitigation works and improvements. I am pleased these works will proceed without delay and will help to protect the cliff frontage immediately adjacent to the access road to 14 properties at immediate risk of erosion in Seaview, Kilmore,” said the minister.

Read More

Tom Enright, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, stated, "County Wexford’s extensive sandy coastline is highly vulnerable to erosion. Over the past number of years Wexford County Council has developed a coastal protection scheme at Seaview, Kilmore to manage the risk of coastal erosion to 14 properties and their access road. Wexford County Council appreciates the assistance and funding provided by the Office of Public Works.

"Today’s funding announcement will see the construction of emergency works to protect a number of properties and a section of the access road which is at immediate risk of erosion. The emergency works will form part of the overall coastal protection scheme which is progressing under funds announced by the Office of Public Works in April 2021."