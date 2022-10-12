€338,011 for sixteen Wexford Community Centres in largest single investment in community centres in decades

Sixteen community centres across Wexford will benefit from funding totalling €338,011 under the new Community Centres Investment Fund (CCIF).

The funding, which was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, is aimed at supporting community groups with the upgrade and development of their community centre facilities. The Wexford funding is part of €12.5m announced for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres nationwide.

The Community Centre Investment Fund is a new scheme introduced by Minister Humphreys and represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades. The funding announced today relates to Category 1 projects – small scale projects/ improvements to facilities up to €25,000. Further funding announcements for larger scale projects will be made in the coming weeks.

The funding announcement was welcomed by Deputy Paul Kehoe.

“I am delighted that my colleague Minister Humphreys has made this funding available to Wexford community centres given the vital work that staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide,” he said.

“Community centres are valued shared spaces and are very much at the heart of Wexford towns and villages. I hope this funding assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people all across Wexford.”

The news was also welcomed by Senator Malcolm Byrne, who said: “These are grants to hard working committees to improve facilities at community halls. I know how hard they work and these supports will help with renovations or new facilities. Well done to all involved.”

This funding announced today will be used for a variety of capital works including upgrades to heating systems / energy retrofitting; installation of new windows/ doors; works to upgrade and improve kitchen facilities; upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas; works to upgrade toilet facilities; works to improve disability access; improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as meals for the elderly and youth facilities; development of community cinemas, youth hubs and community libraries; essential maintenance works; works to address safety concerns, including as a result of fire safety audits and other capital works.

Community centres set to receive funding include:

12th Wexford Scouts – €25,000

Ballycanew-Ballyoughter Community Development Association Company – €10,627.83

Camross Hall CLG – €13,030.37

Davidstown Courtnacuddy GAA Club – €25,000

Ferns Community Centre – €20,878.32

Hollyfort Development Association – €23,381

Kilmore GAA Club – €17,000.00

Kilmore Quay Community Development Association – €25,000

Kiltealy Hall Development committee – €22,243

Marshalstown Community Centre – €15,387.50

Raheen Community Centre (Raheen Parish Committee) – €25,000

Rathnure St. Annes Hurling & Football Club – €25,000

St Marys Hall – €21,702.20

Taghmon Camross GAA Club – €25,000

Templeshannon Community And Childcare Centre – €25,000

The May Byrne Trust – €18,761.55