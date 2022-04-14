€30,000 funding allocated to Wexford mental health support

GRANT funding of €30,000 has been allocated to Wexford Mental Health Association by the Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD.

The news was welcomed by her Government colleague, Minister James Browne, who received confirmation of the funding this week.

It’s expected the funding will enable Wexford Mental Health Association to roll out the Wellness Recovery Action Plan (Wrap).

"The programme seeks to ‘WRAP around our community’ and build inner resilience,” said Min Browne.

He said the project is a very important one for County Wexford in general and will aid the people of the Model County who are recovering from mental health issues. He also welcomed the fact the money will result in the rollout of the WRAP initiative.

“The grant was awarded from a once off funding allocation of €1m by the minister,” said Min Browne.

"The assessment and awarding process was independently carried out by Mental Health Ireland other external partners,” he added.