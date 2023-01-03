3,000 Wexford homes will soon have minimum broadband speeds of 500mb

More than three thousand homes in the south Wexford area will soon be able to avail of broadband speeds of at least 500mb as part of the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP). Having successfully completed the survey and design phase of the project, 3,198 Wexford premises in Tomhaggard deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre delivered over the coming months.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wexford and there are 3,536 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 1,169 connections already made to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Wexford town to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

In Wexford, there are approximately 23,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Under the NBP, Co Wexford will see an investment of €88M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland said: “Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works. We are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as our ability to move premises from the construction phase to the order phase ramps up. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in Co Wexford. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available.

“Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities, and this new fibre-to-the-home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.”

Under the National Broadband Plan, 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.

National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.