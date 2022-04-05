€26,500 in funding will support small festivals

The Arts Department of Wexford County Council has announce that €26,500 in funding has been awarded through a grant scheme for Small Arts Festivals and Experimental Art Events taking place in county Wexford during 2022. The scheme supports a diverse range of small arts festivals and experimental events throughout the county with a focus on festivals/events of high artistic quality that are innovative and have a strong emphasis on public engagement. A total of 12 festivals were awarded funding out of 23 applicants.

· Catch 22/Art Tra – featuring 22 artists works shown collectively in different venues at beach locations around the Wexford coastline, which walkers and other beach users can experience.

· New Ross Piano Festival – various jazz piano events in New Ross town.

· Write By the Sea Literary Festival – a weekend of workshops across many genres, discussion panels, talks and interviews and conversations with local and national writers.

· The Gap Arts Festival 2022 - A full weekend of outdoor/indoor/online events e.g. professional theatre, art, music, talks and workshops in Ballythomas, north Wexford, and environs.

· New Ross Guitar Festival – Introducing three days of events with the finest guitarists from Europe and Ireland along with workshops providing key insights into the guitarists lives and musical journey.

· Gorey.pl Polish Cultural Association – Presenting a Photography exhibition, Irish-Polish Folk Night and the PolskaÉire Festival Family Fun Day and other specialties, activities for children and the whole family in Gorey.

· Spring Moves Dance Festival – workshops, performances and talks in various indoor /outdoor locations in Wexford Town and online.

· The Wexford May Bush Festival 2021- online programme of events.

· The Eugene O’Neill International Festival of Theatre will take place over four days with five Festival venues from Film screenings to the first Annual Eugene O’Neill Lecture.

· Jazz at Johnstown – Offering three days of jazz music playing across multiple stages in addition to indoor evening concerts at Johnstown Castle.

· One Voice Festival – One Voice Festival: Shadows and Street Corners with Wexford Arts Centre.

· The Gorey May Bush Féile - varied activities taking place in Gorey District or Online

Liz Burns, County Arts Officer, Arts Department, said, ‘We are delighted to get such a good response to our annual small arts festival & experimental events fund. It highlights the variety and quality of such arts festivals and events taking place throughout county Wexford in urban and rural contexts and I wish them all every success.”