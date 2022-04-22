€230,000 funding boost for monuments across the county

The New Ross district is to the fore in the latest funding announcement for monuments.

€85,000 has been announced for Mountgarrett Castle and €85,000 for Fethard Castle to progress works on the two prominent historic sites.

Additional funding has been announced for Ishartmon Church and graveyard, south Wexford (€26,664), Vinegar Hill (€9.995), Toome Church and graveyard (€4,983), St Senan’s Church and graveyard (€4,983), Barrystown Mine near Wellingtonbridge (€7,014.50) and Templetown Church (€6,461).

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Mr Malcolm Noonan, TD, announced the award of grants under the Department’s 2022 Community Monuments Fund Tuesday.

Welcoming the funding, Minister James Browne commented how the Government is keen to protect County Wexford’s wonderful archaeological heritage. “We want to make our heritage sites more accessible to the many who cherish it. County Wexford’s Norman Way and Ireland’s Ancient East will benefit from the additional investment into key historic sites including Vinegar Hill, Ishartmon Church and Fethard Castle. My colleagues and I will continue to promote our county’s terrific archaeological heritage.”