The beer was found following the search of a trailer at the port.

Revenue officers seized approximately 22,500 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort last Saturday.

The seizure came following the search of an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €90,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €42,000. Investigations into the seizure is ongoing.