200 Gorey households left without water following major pipe burst

Approximately 200 households in Gorey have been without water since Tuesday evening.

The issue – which is the result of a burst water main which occurred on Monday – has affected residents at Gorey Hill Lower, Ardmore, West Hill Park, The Lask, Creagh, Hollyfort Road, Raithin Cuilinn, Creagh Woods, Newborough, Woodbury and some surrounding areas. While it was hoped that the problem would be resolved by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Executive Engineer of Water and Wastewater Operations with Wexford County Council, Barry Hammel said that it may take longer to pinpoint the source of the burst.

"We are working on this at the moment. We have narrowed it down and know that the leak is between Newborough, Woodbury and the Carnew Road. We have narrowed it down to about two to three-hundred metres. Unfortunately, this main goes underneath a lot of houses in Woodbury. If the burst is underneath someone’s house, it could be a challenge,” he said.

The “major burst” occurred on one of the two water mains which flows from Creagh Reservoir and caused the reservoir to be reduced to about 30 per cent of its capacity, said Mr Hammel.

“There was a major burst on the nine-inch water main,” he explained. “The nine-inch pipe is a bigger pipe and the flows on that are normally about 25 cubes. That one shot up to 115 cubes. The average demand in Gorey for seven and a half thousand people would normally be somewhere around 110 cubes per hour. That will tell you how big the burst is.”

Mr Hammel said that Council staff are working to correct the issue in the various areas.

“Woodbury will have water back fairly soon,” he said. “Water from Ballyminaun is being fed in to accommodate Grattan Court so they now have their water back. Now we are moving water from the college to bypass where the problem is to get water to Ardmore, The Lask, Westfield Park and Gorey Hill Lower as soon as possible.”

Mr Hammel said that he expects the issue to be resolved entirely by late Wednesday evening.

“I have a tanker coming in this evening to accommodate the houses if things get bad but I don’t think they will. We should have the water back.”